Collie reunited with Kerry farmer after four days trapped in mountain crevice

A farmer near Glanmore Lake on the Beara Peninsula has been miraculously re-united with his trusty collie, Sam, after the dog was successfully rescued by young locals more than four days after falling into a deep mountain crevice.

Michael O’Sullivan had given up hope of retrieving his dog alive but kept trying and trying, even after valiant efforts by rescue services came up just short, and he was rewarded for his perseverance as Sam was lifted to safety on his fifth day within the dark, narrow crevice.

To highlight how perilous the situation was, Sam, who has worked for Michael for over four years, was fished out from a location about four of five metres down from the surface of the crevice.

“It was better than winning the €19million in the Lotto,” Michael told The Kerryman.

“I hardly knew him when he came out. It was incredible the weight he had lost, and he has a lovely colour coat, but he looked like he’d come out of a tar barrel.”

Sam has recovered well, Michael said; he is “almost 100 per cent” after the dramatic rescue last week.

Michael has thanked the emergency services who tried and only narrowly failed to rescue the dog in the days prior to the rescue. At one point, they managed to get a loop around Sam by using a telescopic pole, but Sam fell out again, into an even deeper and narrower part of the crevice. It was at that point that Michael became certain the dog would die.

Michael has also thanked Stephen O’Sullivan, Michael Jackson, and Maarten Verweel for their efforts to save Sam, and it was Maarten who ultimately succeeded, using a similar device to what rescue services had used.

Sadly, alongside Sam, Michael’s pup, Messi, fell into the crevice on Tuesday, August 22. He died a few days later, and his body was recovered on Sunday, August 27, one day after Sam was rescued.

Messi was nearly rescued alive on the Saturday also – at one stage, the rescuers managed to get a loop around him – but it is unlikely he would have survived even if he had been retrieved that day.

“It’s at the end of the Glanmore Valley, near a place called ‘The Pocket’,” Michael explained. “We were near that gully, but I’ve been going up the mountain about 50 years and never realised it was as deep. I’d have thought if something fell down you’d be able to pick it out again.

“Sam went down, and before I could grab the pup, he went down after him, blink of an eye they were both gone. This was about lunchtime on Tuesday and Sam wasn’t out until around 7.30, 8pm Saturday.

“I’m broken-hearted after Messi. It was my first day taking him out on the mountain, he was only four or five months, but with the way he was working with sheep in the fields, you could tell he was going to be brilliant, a dinger. It was a horrible bloody place they got stuck.

“I’m blaming myself, asking himself why did I bring him to the mountain at all, but he was so anxious to go with me, and he’d have never learned if I never brought him to the mountain.”

Maarten (37) didn’t hesitate to give up his weekend when he got word of the situation. He had previously helped Kitty McNally, who is involved in animal rescue, retrieve a dog from a badger burrow, and Kitty thought it would be worth giving him a shout following the efforts of the rescue services.

The marine engineer eventually succeeded in fishing Sam out on Saturday evening after numerous failed attempts. Before the successful effort, teenager Stephen O’Sullivan had attempted to get closer to the dog but couldn’t do so, and Maarten considered giving up for the day and returning on Sunday with a kango hammer to chip away at the crevice.

Michael had become especially worried after he stopped hearing the dogs making any noise from Thursday, but Maarten was reassured when he caught a glimpse of Sam’s head at the location on Saturday.

“It was amazing,” Maarten said of the moment Sam was saved. “The roaring, shouting, and screeching of joy. I’m buzzing from it. It was amazing to see Mike reunited with his dog.”

“I want to thank those three lads, Stephen O’Sullivan, Michael Jackson, and Maarten,” said Michael. “I could not praise them enough.”