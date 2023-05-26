Coiste Áiseanna na hÓige Teo named as Overall Winners at 2023 Kerry Community Awards

Coiste Aiseanna na hÓige Teo were on Thursday night announced as the Kerry Community Awards Overall Winners for 2023. Representatives of the group are pictured here celebrating their big win at the Rose Hotel on Thursday night. Also pictured are Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council John Francis Flynn, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council and Bill Morell of The Kerry Community Awards. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Coiste Áiseanna na hÓige Teo were announced overall winners of the 2023 Kerry Community Awards at a packed ceremony held in The Rose Hotel in Tralee last night (Thursday).

The group, based at Ard Na Gréine in Dingle, is a Family Support Centre and Early Years Facility serving West Kerry. They provide a wide range of childcare services including a creche, naíonra, montessori, breakfast club, afterschool programme counselling, play therapy family support and a parent and family toddler group, all helping to support and empower children and their families.

Speaking to The Kerryman on Thursday night following the announcement, Fiona Nic Gearailt from Coiste Áiseanna na hÓige expressed her and the rest of the group’s sheer joy at the win.

“We’re delighted to be acknowledged, absolutely thrilled. We work really hard back in West Kerry supporting families and we couldn’t be more delighted to have won,” she said.

Kevin Hughes, Group Editor of The Kerryman – one of the event sponsors – was delighted with how the night went and how special it was to honour all finalists.

“The Kerryman is very proud to have been involved in this initiative for almost two decades and this year’s winner, Coiste Aiseanna na hÓige Teo, are a very deserving winner for the amazing work that they do. On behalf of The Kerryman and everyone involved in the Kerry Community Awards, including our hard working committee, we want to give them a huge congratulations.”

“Thanks too to everyone who came out on the night and showed their support and we look forward to being back again next year,” he added. Awards Chairman Bill Morrell of Kerry PPN said the night would not be possible without the generous sponsors who continue to support the initiative.

20 community groups in total were presented with awards on the night with 10 groups receiving gold awards and 10 receiving silver. A total of €16,500 was handed out in prize money this year.

The Kerry Community Awards Committee is made up of representatives from the Kerry Public Participation Network (PPN), Kerry County Council, The Kerryman, Local Development Company (NEWKD), Udarás na Gaeltachta, Credit Union & Southern Marketing Design Media.

See a full list of the winners from the night below:

Asdee Community Development Association - Gold

Coiste Áiseanna na hÓige Teo - Gold & Overall Winners

Comhchiste Ghaeltacht Uibh Rathaigh - Gold

Camp Community Council Ltd - Gold

Dan Paddy Andy Festival - Gold

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) - Gold

Kerry Hospice Foundation - Gold

Maharees Conservation Association - Gold

Tralee Meals on Wheels - Gold

Tralee Boxing Club - Gold

Ballydonoghue Bardic Festival - Silver

Ballyduff Family and Community Support Forum - Silver

Comharchumann Dhún Chaoin - Silver

Diarmuid Ó Cathain Cultural Centre Lixnaw - Silver

Fenit Coast Conservation - Silver

Glenbeigh Community Council - Silver

Killarney Cardiac Response Unit - Silver

Knocknogoshel Tidy Towns – Silver

Tralee Community Bridge Club - Silver

Women's Social Soccer (ST Brendan's Park FC) - Silver