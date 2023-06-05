Cllr condemns knife attack on beach but says it's no reflection on Ballybunion

Sinn Féin Councillor Robert Beasley has condemned a knife attack on a 21-year-old man on Ladies’ Beach on Saturday night and has called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

He added, however, that the incident is no reflection on Ballybunion, but when visitors flock to the town in large numbers, as they did over the weekend, the chances of such incidents happening inevitably rise.

Gardaí have told The Kerryman that no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident, which took place at approximately 8.15pm, but enquiries are ongoing. The victim, who sustained deep cuts to his abdomen and thumb when he was slashed with a blade, was conveyed by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry for non-life-threatening injuries, and Gardaí have recovered a knife that may have been used in the attack.

Cllr Beasley has extended his good wishes to the young man.

“I hope the young man affected by that incident is okay, and the perpetrators brought to justice, but overall, it was a great weekend for Ballybunion…at the same time, this should not have happened, but when you see the number of people coming into the town, the population quadruples, and the unfortunate reality is that you will have incidents,” Cllr Beasley told The Kerryman.

He said any other incidents in the town over the weekend were relatively minor, such as illegal parking along the Doon Road.

“Overall in Ballybunion, we had a great weekend here, great crowds, family-oriented,” he said. “It was a great week here, the fine weather brought a lot of people into the town, and they catered well for the crowd.

“We did have some problems with people parking illegally on the Doon Road, where people might push prams or what have you, but I think the Gardaí will be on top of that for the remainder of the summer.”