CEO of Down Syndrome Ireland pays visit to Kerry

Barry Sheridan CEO Down Syndrome Ireland visited Deenagh Lodge Down Syndrome Tea Room, Killarney on Friday last. Pictured are Barry Sheridan CEO (1st from the right) pictured with Thomas O'Connor, Catherine Doyle, Maire Breathnach, Kathleen Murphy, Norma Doherty, Ann Ladden, Claudette O'Carroll, Bernie Cronin; front l-r: Annmarie Ladden, Anthony Jones, Siobhan Looney, Dale O'Carroll. Photo by Tatyana McGough

There is good work being done at Down Syndrome Ireland branches nationwide, and Kerry is certainly no exception in that regard.

It was a welcome opportunity for aspects of the Kerry branch to meet Down Syndrome Ireland CEO Barry Sheridan on his visit to the Kingdom in recent days – and, who knows, maybe some of what works in Kerry could be replicated elsewhere as all branches have something to teach each other.

Down Syndrome provides a wide range of services, including but far from limited to therapies and courses for those living with Down Syndrome or, indeed, their family members.

It also has many projects running at any one time, and one of these is the Deenagh Lodge Tea Rooms at the Port Road entrance to Killarney National Park, which formed part of Mr Sheridan’s itinerary on his Kerry trip.

The tea rooms, from Easter to early autumn, provide valuable training and employment opportunities to those living with Down Syndrome. One person behind the project, Denis Cronin of Down Syndrome Kerry, said it was great for Deenagh Lodge and the branch more widely to showcase itself during Mr Sheridan’s visit, but he was quick to place the emphasis on voluntary and fund-raising efforts as key to the branch’s success.

“We were obviously delighted to welcome him down and to showcase what we are doing successfully in Kerry,” he told The Kerryman.

“We can thank all our local fund-raisers, from Church gate to flag days to Ring of Kerry Cycle and the Tour de Munster. Voluntary funding is the reason why we can progress in the way we have.”