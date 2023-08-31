Celebrating Kerry’s links to Maynooth’s 1976 Sigerson Cup glory

There was a strong Kerry flavour to St Patrick’s College’s famous Sigerson Cup win in 1976, and part of the county’s links to the Maynooth-based College’s ‘miracle’ win in the premier inter-varsities Gaelic football competition was celebrated in recent days at Cahersiveen’s Con Keating Park.

There, local woman and GAA fanatic Kathleen O’Sullivan accepted a framed photo of the historic team, which will take pride of place at Kathleen’s Upper Deck GAA gallery.

But Cahersiveen was an apt location for this presentation, Christy O’Connell explained, as the town’s Parish Priest is none other than Fr Larry Kelly, one of the two Kerry men who lined out for the St Patrick’s team who defeated University College Dublin in the final, the only time UCD did not win the title during a seven-year run featuring two three-in-a-rows.

“Fr Kelly is a brother to former GAA President and MEP Seán Kelly,” Christy told The Kerryman. “He does not go for the limelight at all, but he is a very popular and well-liked Parish Priest, and he was also a member of the Kilcummin team that won the O’Donoghue Cup 50 years ago this year in 1973. He was a midfielder in that Kilcummin team and a wing-back for the College, St Patrick’s.”

Fr Kelly has also received a framed photo.

Former Kerry County Board Secretary Tony O’Keeffe (Austin Stacks) also played on the victorious team, while former Radio Kerry news man Tom McGuire, a Longford native, was a board member within the college’s GAA operations at the time.