Celebrating Kerry and Cork’s links to US with a special commemoration weekend

Artist Karen Croke who has painted the homeplace of the grandfather of the current Governor of Massachusetts Maura Healy in Kilgarvan which is to be given as a gift from Kerry and Cork at a special commemoration weekend.

Kerry and Cork links to the state of Massachusetts will be celeberated with a US commemoration weekend. These inlcude links with current Governor Maura Healy who has connections to Kilgarvan.

A delegation from Kerry and Cork will travel to the US to take part in a special weekend to celebrate 300 years of Irish contribution to the state of Massachusetts.

Mayor of Kerry Cllr Jim Finucane, along with representatives from the Beara Peninsula, will take part in a host of events celebrating strong links to the state dating back to the Clan O’Sullivan Beare.

In 1723, John Owen O’Sullivan from Tuosist emigrated to Berwick and his family would greatly contribute to the country and the state. One of his sons, James, became Governor of Massachusetts, while his other son, John, became Governor of New Hampshire.

John Owen was the son of Philip O'Sullivan of Beare, Ardea, Tuosist, minor gentry in penal Ireland and a scion of the O'Sullivan Beare Clan, Ardea Castle line, according to research carried out. He went on to become an American general in the Revolutionary War, winning several key battles

To celebrate his connection to Kerry and Cork, the Boston Beara Society and Beara Tourism have organised a host of events to commemorate the 300-year anniversary of his departure from Ireland. Both Kerry and Cork County Council are also involved.

However, this is not the only strong link to both counties; the current Governor, Maura Healey, is also linked to Ireland, with her grandparents coming from Kerry and Cork, and representatives from Kilgarvan will join the trip marking this connection.

Governor Healey’s paternal grandparents were Jeremiah Healey from Kilgvarvan and his wife, Margaret Healey (Nee Riordan) from Macroom. Her maternal grandmother was Katherine Tracey, a native of Ballinasloe, County Galway, who emigrated to America as a teenager and lived to the age of 96.

Governor Healey visited Ireland earlier this year and addressed Seanad Éireann as well as meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other political representatives. Now she will meet with members of the local community in Kilgarvan, who are part of the delegation travelling to the US.

In fact, a painting of her grandfather’s homeplace in Kilgarvan, painted by artist Karen Croke who lives on the Beara peninsula, is to be presented to Governor Healey by the group.

Patsy O’Sullivan from Bonane will also travel to the US.

"We must honour the links and keep them alive. If we don’t keep the links, history will die,” he said.

A host of events has been organised for the occasion from September 19 to 24, including a state-house reception in Massachusetts for representatives from both Kerry and Cork County Council, as well as from local communities in both counties.

There will also be a reception at Boston City Hall.

The group will also visit the former house of John O’Sullivan from Tuosist and learn about his remarkable history in the US.

Jim O’Sullivan, one of the organisers, said he first read of the connections in the annual Tuosist newsletter.

"They intrigued me and I wanted to celebrate this connection,” he said.