Castleisland’s Good Friday Morning Hospice Walk taking place on April 7

The collectors at the return of the 2022 Kerry Hospice Foundation Good Friday morning walk in Castleisland included from left: Audrey O'Sullivan, Eileen McCarthy, Mary Healy, Liz Galwey and Sheila Fleming. Photo by John reidy

The annual Good Friday Hospice Walk in Casteisland will take place on Friday April 7.

The walkers will commence and finish their journey at the library car park beside the entrance to Nana Beas and its guest will be former Ireland rugby captain, Ciara Griffin.

Trisha Higgins has announced that refreshments will, once again, be provided at Nana Bea’s after the walk for all participants.

Walkers are asked to gather in the library car park near Nana Beas by 10.50am for an 11am start. The walk will go straight up through the town heading out Cordal Road, around Tullig and back to the starting point.

Participants are asked to take note of the route and to stay with the main group at all times for safety reasons.

The walk is one of the major fundraisers for the Castleisland branch of the Kerry Hospice Foundation each year.

Members of the branch urge you to come out and walk or run if you prefer this Good Friday, April 7th.

If required, sponsorship cards are available at Jack Shanahan’s Haven Pharmacy but, most people prefer to give a personal donation on the day.

The option to do the walk privately is also there for anyone who may be more comfortable doing this.

Donations can be dropped in to Shanahan’s Haven Pharmacy or given to any committee member.

All funds raised in Kerry for Hospice remain in Kerry and so all contributions will go directly towards the running cost of the in-patient unit in University Hospital Kerry.