Careless-driving conviction for Kerry man who rear-ended another car

A Killorglin man who had a ‘momentary lapse in concentration’ and rear-ended another vehicle has been convicted and fined €350 for careless driving.

Finbar Casey – with an address at Sea Crest House, Cromane Lower, Killorglin – was before Cahersiveen District Court for the offence, which occurred on August 18, 2022, at Anglont, Killorglin.

Sgt Stephen O’Brien told the court in evidence that Mr Casey was travelling towards Killorglin when the vehicle in front stopped. Mr Casey failed to stop in time and collided into the back of that vehicle, which in turn crashed into another vehicle in front of it.

Mr Casey had been charged with dangerous driving but this was reduced to careless driving, and Mr Casey pleaded guilty to this.

His solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that his client remained at the scene and co-operated fully with gardaí. He said he is a young man, born in 1991.

"There was a row of vehicles and this was a momentary lapse in concentration,” Mr O’Connell said.

He added that Mr Casey filled out the insurance forms immediately, and this is now being processed.