Care at Killarney hospital described as ‘excellent with a capital E’ by resident in HIQA report

A resident described the care at St Columbanus Hospital in Killarney as “excellent with a capital E” as the facility secured either full or substantial compliance in every regulation examined during a recent Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspection.

Across 14 regulations examined by HIQA, the centre was deemed ‘compliant’ with 10 and “substantially compliant” with four.

It is relatively rare for a facility to secure full or substantial compliance with every regulation monitored.

The unannounced inspection of the HSE-provided facility took place on December 7 last, at which time 65 people resided there.

The inspector spoke to residents during the inspection, with one saying staff were “exceptionally kind and would do anything for them”.

The inspection took place a short time before Christmas, and residents of each unit were being entertained by a Christmas choir from a local school, the report outlined.

“Staff were observed to be kind and courteous to residents at all times,” the report stated. “It was evident that staff knew residents well and all interactions by staff with residents were seen to be respectful.”

The report also described the organisational structure within the centre as clear, with complaints “well managed”.

The facility was deemed “substantially compliant” with four regulations, including training and staff development.

Training for responsive behaviours was not in place for some staff, and some nurses were due training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. These are mandatory training requirements.

St Columbanus Hospital also received a result of just “substantially compliant” under the ‘personal possessions’, ‘premises’, and ‘residents’ rights’ regulations.

The report described the extent of non-compliance under each of these regulations, however, as ‘low risk’.

“Overall, residents in Killarney Community Hospital were in receipt of a high standard of care by staff that were responsive to their needs,” the report said.