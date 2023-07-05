Cancer battle for Kerry mother with treatment in Germany as 24-hour shearing challenge to raise funds

It has been a long and difficult year for Mary Lynch as she continues to bravely fight cancer against all the odds and in a further bid to battle the illness she travelled to Germany to undergo specialised treatment.

The 43-year-old Clochán (Cloghane) mother has spent the past 12 months undergoing treatment having received the devastating news, in May 2022, that she had one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma or Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

She immediately began treatment, which included 20 weeks of chemotherapy, followed by a mastectomy and lymph-node axillary clearance, followed by radiotherapy.

Unfortunately, despite all this treatment, she was told after a scan that the cancer had metastasised and was now in her lungs.

Mary was given a life expectancy of two years, with the only treatment option offered being to try to contain the cancer for as long as possible and this has led her to Germany for treatment while also undergoing further treatment in Cork University Hospital.

However the cost of treatment is difficult for the family and this week her brother James O’Connor is coming to her aid to further boost funds. The West Kerry farmer will take on a 24 hour shearing event in aid of Mary's cancer treatment fund. A GoFundMe page has raised in excess of €87,000 for Mary and now James hopes to raise substantial funds too.

The 24-hour Shear-a-thon challenge is no mean feat, requiring determination and hours of training as he shears around the clock to raise funds for his sister.

He will start his epic shear at 6pm this Friday evening, July 7 and will continue to shear in two hour runs, until 6pm on Saturday evening July 8. It is anyone’s guess how many he will shear but it could be up to 700 in the 24-hour period. The event will take place at O’Connor’s Bar and Guesthouse in Cloghane.

James said that Mary has always been the rock in the family and this is his way of helping her.

Mary is a mother to two young children Pádraig (8) and Éadaoin (4). Mary is a loving Wife to Donal, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and a friend to many.

James is undergoing this personal challenge to raise money for his sister Mary and to show his and the family's appreciation for everyone who has donated kindly through the Go FundMe page.

The event will include a marquee where the shearing will take place, a BBQ, live music, family entertainment including bouncy castles and face-painting and an auction. Everyone welcome to come along and help Mary and watch the 24-hour challenge in action.

Read Mary's full story on the following Go FundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/9ah9p-marys-cancer-treatment-fund