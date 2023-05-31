Can you make Killarney look even better? New lease of life for Kerry competition

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher (back right) launched the 2023 Killarney Looking Good Competition at MD O’Shea’s garden centre with, from left, John O’Mahony, Paul O’Shea, Sandra Dunlea, Kathleen Foley and, in front, Johnny McGuire Photo by Marie Carroll-O’Sullivan

Communities and individuals in Kerry’s premier tourist destination are being asked to put their best foot forward with the re-launch of Killarney Looking Good Competition – the aim of which is to encourage everyone to play a part in making the town look its best.

Over three decades after it was first initiated, to help improve the aesthetic values of the town, the Killarney Looking Good Competition is back with a vengeance with a new committee, new categories, new sponsors and a whole new approach.

And this year the competition will remember two very special people who have played a huge part in ensuring Killarney maintained high standards.

Two new categories are being introduced one of which will honour Yvonne Quill, who passed away last October, and who was the driving force behind the Killarney tidy towns campaign for several years and she was at the helm when the sought-after overall award was secured 12 years ago.

This year the Yvonne Quill Memorial Award will be presented to the volunteer of the year – a person who the adjudicators consider to be a standout contributor – in the overall effort to keep Killarney tidy.

Up to the time of his death in January 2020, Fr Michael Murphy was the public face of tidy towns and he played a huge part in Killarney, Kenmare and Sneem winning the overall national award in 2011, 2000 and 1987 respectively.

Affectionately known as Fr Tidy, this year the Killarney Looking Good Competition will honour his memory with a special Pride of Place award.

After an enforced three-year absence since 2019, due to the pandemic, the competition has now been given a whole new lease of life and the 2023 version was officially launched this week by Mayor of Killarney, Cllr Niall Kelleher.

Awards will be presented in 26 different categories and high achievers in the business and residential community will be honoured at a gala prize giving ceremony at the close of the tourist season.

In the business community, there will be awards for the best large and small commercial premises, best newly painted premises, best signage and the best retail award with prizes also for the most impressive hotel, public house, restaurant, café, guesthouse and best public building as well as the most improved premises.

In the residential categories awards will go to the best large and small estates, best private residence, best roadside garden, best floral display and best friendly planting award.

Other categories include a green hospitality award, a corporate special responsibility award, a restoration award, best school and a special biodiversity award.

Several highly commended awards will also be up for grabs and the winner of the prestigious overall award will be announced at the prize-giving ceremony.

The Killarney Looking Good Competition is organised by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce and Killarney Municipal District Council.