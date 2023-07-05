Calls for crackdown on ‘reckless’ jet ski users after incidents in Fenit

THERE have been calls for a crackdown on the dangerous use of jet skis following a number of incidents in Fenit.

The calls – made by two councillors at this week’s monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District council – follow reports last month that a child as young as four or five had been allowed to operate a jet ski near Fenit beach.

At the June meeting of Kerry County Council, Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris revealed details of the incident which occurred near Kelly’s Beach in Fenit and which was subsequently investigated by gardaí.

Two years ago members of the Fenit community had called on Kerry County Council to introduce strict rules on the use of jet-skis at the local beach following another shocking incident at Kelly’s Beach – on July 18, 2021 – in which a young child came within inches of being hit and potentially killed by one of speeding craft.

As she had her face underwater, the child did not see the speeding jet-ski that was heading straight at her, but her mother spotted the danger and leapt into the water, dragging the child out of the path of the jet-ski with only seconds to spare.

Not only did the jet-ski rider not apologise for his actions, witnesses said he appeared to be laughing and jeering at the shocked onlookers as he sped away.

On Monday, Cllr Ferris tabled a motion on the issue and reiterated her call for safe zones for swimming – separated from designated zones for launching and using motorised water vehicles – to be included in the county’s beach bye-laws.

Cllr Ferris emphasised that it was only a small minority of jet-ski users that were causing problems but she said it was imperative that safe zones were introduced to protect swimmers and especially children.

Cllr Ferris’ call was echoed by Fianna Fáil Cllr Mikey Sheehy who had tabled a motion calling on the Government to regulate the use of jet skis and introduce a licensing system to govern their use.

Cllr Sheehy said it was “outrageous” that someone can currently buy or rent a jet-ski and use it immediately without training or a licence.

He referred to another recent incident in Fenit, when a jet-ski user had allegedly “entered the marina at an obnoxious speed”.

“I’m not against jet-skis in any way, shape or form, but some users are totally reckless and regulation is 100 per cent needed,” said Cllr Sheehy.

Council management said that bye-laws for recreational crafts and personal water crafts state that such crafts cannot be used within 300 metres seaward of the water’s edge. Speed restrictions are in place, and crafts can not be used in proximity to bathers.

Areas are designated for launching crafts, and craft operators cannot annoy or cause danger to a person using a beach or inland waterway.

“Plans are also in place to designate the public slipway in Fenit as a launch/landing location under the Recreational Craft and Personal Watercraft Bye Laws. The proposal to cordon off an area with buoys to segregate swimmers from those using recreational craft and personal water craft is currently being considered,” said management.