Building gutted in late-night fire in Tralee

Gardaí investigating the cause of the blaze

The scene at Mitchel's Road in the early hours of this morning

The gutted ruins of Locke's old shop on the Mitchel's Road. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Gardaí are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted a large unoccupied premises close to the centre of Tralee in the early hours of Friday morning.

The alarm was raised at around midnight on Thursday, with fire crews from Tralee Fire Service rushing to the scene to tackle the blaze.

The building was formerly home to Locke’s shop, once a popular newsagent and grocers in the Mitchel’s area. It has been unoccupied for a number of years and gardaí said there was no threat to life or other properties at any stage of last night’s emergency.

Gardaí did not say if they suspect the fire was caused by arson, but The Kerryman understands it will form a strong line of inquiry in the probe.