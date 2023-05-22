Boxing club’s delight as €1million to go towards new building in Tralee town

Anthony Ward (centre) at Tralee Boxing Club. Lynda McGrath (left) is the club secretary, and Jimmy Donnelly (right) is Anthony's coach. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

One of the major winners from last Thursday’s Community Recognition Fund announcement was Tralee Boxing Club as it received just over €1m to build a community facility on Dean’s Lane, and club secretary Lynda McGrath described as “surreal” the moment the club heard of the huge funding windfall.

It made up almost a quarter of the €4.5million awarded by the Department of Rural and Community Development to Kerry last Thursday to communities who have welcomed refugees from war-torn Ukraine and other countries.

The building will host the boxing club, as well as Tralee International Resource Centre (TIRC) and other community services. While no date has been set for building to commence, the funding requires that 60 per cent of funding must be spent by the year’s end, indicating that building will likely begin in 2023.

The funding has been greeted joyously by the club, which has been based in recent times in Monavalley.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” Ms McGrath said to The Kerryman. “This means the world to us.

“Tralee Boxing Club has been moved from pillar to post for the last number of years…This means we can facilitate the needs of the community, we don’t want to close the door on anyone but, at the moment, we are not in a position to answer all the demand there actually is for boxing…we have a waiting list within schools, outreach programmes, and this will allow us to facilitate those demands.”

A spokesperson for TIRC said the centre is delighted at the funding announcement and that, while moving to Dean’s Lane from St Patrick’s Bungalows, the centre is pleased that it can remain in the general Boherbee area.