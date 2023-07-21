Boat named after Kerry’s Tom Crean completes 300 days’ surveying in first year

A new research vessel named after Annascaul man and Antarctic explorer Tom Crean has completed almost 300 days worth of surveying since it moved to its base one year ago.

On its anniversary, a senior member of the Marine Institute said the vessel has proved “invaluable” to Ireland’s scientific community.

The RV Tom Crean was commissioned in Dingle, to much fanfare, last October, at an event attended by many, including some of Crean’s living Kerry relatives. It arrived at its Galway base in July of last year, and data shared by the Marine Institute this week outlined that the boat has completed 296 survey days since then, across 20 surveys. Almost 180 scientists took part in these surveys, and the boat travelled more than 32,000 nautical miles, the equivalent of rounding the country 46 times.

Its work has included five surveys for INFOMAR, surveys which mapped an area totalling 6,317 square kilometres. It has also collected data from locations such as the Porcupine Bank, some 300 kilometres west of Kerry; Aran Grounds; the Celtic Sea; and the Bay of Biscay.

“With its state-of-the-art capabilities and the dedication of its skilled crew and scientists, we eagerly await the vessel's next chapter, brimming with exciting accomplishments and ground breaking discoveries,” Marine Institute Interim CEO Michael Gillooly commented this week.

“The RV Tom Crean has proven itself as an invaluable asset to Ireland's scientific community, and we eagerly look forward to the remarkable achievements yet to come.”