Big plans in the pipe-line for Kerry GAA club and community

The plans for the new Tuosist Community Complex project to be officially launched this weekend.

Community spirit is alive and well in Tuosist as the parish comes together to improve the facilities they have with plans for a new community complex underway.

All will be revealed this weekend with the sod-turning for the major project taking place on Sunday, April 30 between 3-5pm at Tuosist Parish Hall.

The project is being led by Tuosist GAA Club and according to the club’s current Chairperson Stephen O’Sullivan this new state-of-the-art development will see the existing parish hall re-developed along with the grounds surrounding the building and new lands at the back of the parish hall, which have recently been acquired by the club.

The development itself when finished will incorporate an 80M – 130M full size synthetic football pitch, a walkway and recreational area around the grounds of the new complex and an extension and upgrade to the existing hall.

“It is envisaged that the community will see the complex as a hub for everyone and where all are welcome, regardless of whether they are associated with GAA or not,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

At present the parish hall is used by Tuosist Youth Club and the Caha Centre for Bingo along with other social events. The finals of Kenmare District Scór na bPáistí were also held recently at the hall and it is hoped that when the current building is upgraded it will be suitable to accommodate drama, arts and other dance and music events.

Likewise, the new walkway facility may be used by all for recreational purposes. The synthetic playing pitch will enable games to be played on its surface 365 days a year which is vital given concerns about water-logged pitches across the county.

Another bonus is that Realt na Mara Primary School is situated only a short distance over the road from the new development and this should be of great benefit to the eighty or so pupils in the school when completed.

“This development is of course both a huge and expensive undertaking and the club will be looking to both the community at large and diaspora to come on board and help make this project a reality,” explained Mr O’Sullivan.

Much work has gone into fundraising over the past decade or so and none so more than that by the late Club Treasurer George Harrington who worked tirelessly so that the club were in the position to purchase the ground and hall.

The club has introduced a number of well supported fundraising initiatives over the past few months and currently the club’s finance committee are pushing the sale of the ‘Tuosist Ticket’ with sales going well to date. Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can contact Steve or any club officer or committee member.

The club will also be applying for Sports Capital Grants, Leader Grants, GAA grants along with other community based grants when they become available so hopefully all of these along with the support of the public will see the Tuosist Community Complex Project come to fruition.