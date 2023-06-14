Big plans by Kerry club for new pitch – plea to support fundraising drive

Aerial view of Inter Kenmare FC grounds where a new pitch is to be developed.

Inter Kenmare FC have long had a dream of development a new all-weather, full size playing pitch and their dream is one step closer as they launch a fundraiser to support the project.

Currently the growing club can’t play all year round due to a water-logged pitch but this may soon be over with plans for their new development.

The first fundraiser on the cards is a golf classic taking place at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club later this months.

Organisers are hoping that the this current spell of good weather continues until Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 to help ensure the success of their big golf classic in aid of their full size playing pitch with floodlighting at their grounds in Kenmare.

Fundraising is only getting back into full swing with the pandemic stopping many events in their tracks; now though, organisers say that they are delighted to be back in action and that they are eagerly counting down the days until tee off at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club.

All funds raised on the day will go towards the installation of the pitch allowing sports to be played 12 months of the year in Kenmare. The tender was recently awarded to Kerry based PST Sports and the development which will include all associated site works and construction will begin shortly.

The build will take three to four months so the club will be playing on the new facility by the end of the year.

Unfortunately, the new pitch won’t be completed in time to host the Annual 5 aside competition, a firm favourite with locals and tourists, it will take place in July and the competition will be run over a few weeks.

The tournament is open to all ages; Senior Ladies (over 16), Senior Men, Over 35s, and underage boys & girls from 10-16 years.

On behalf of Inter Kenmare FC, Chairman Denis O’Brien said that he would like to thank everyone who has sponsored and supported the club to date, and that the club is looking forward to working with all members of the community in delivering this exciting project, without your support this dream would not become a reality.

Teams are filling up nicely at present so if you are interested in booking a tee time, please contact Denis O’ Brien on 087-2344161 or Ring of Kerry Golf Club on 064-6642000. A team of three will cost €150. There will be prizes for the First Three Overall, Ladies Team, Non-Golfers Team along with Nearest the Pin and Longest Drives.

There will also be a raffle on the day.

All sponsorship is welcome both for the Golf Classic and the new development.