Bathing ban lifted on Kerry beach

There is good news in Ballybunion this week after the announcement that the bathing ban on the town’s beaches have been lifted.

Kerry County Council has lifted the prohibition on swimming at both North and South beaches, also known as the Ladies and Men’s beach, after further test results from samples taken at Ballybunion in recent days showed improved water quality and the prohibition on bathing and swimming has been lifted with immediate effect.

Kerry County Council are continuing to investigate the cause of the contamination.