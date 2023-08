John Walsh of Ballybunon Sea and Cliff Rescue and Gearóid O'Connor chairman of Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue watching as wreaths were laid in the water to commemorate the anniversary of the double drowning of 51-year-old Dessie of Lecarrow, County Roscommon; and his sister, 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson, from Malmö, Sweden.

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue will continue to be on hand in the North Kerry town to do what it does best – help those in need, in whatever way it can.