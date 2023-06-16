Baile na nGall kicks of naomhóg racing season

Tom Crean had a great day in Baile na nGall on Sunday where the famed mariner held his own amongst the best of the fleet of naomhóga that took to the water for the local regatta.

Showing great flexibility, he was first past the finishing buoy in both the under-16s and senior men’s races and his was only outdone by the venerable Naomh Ciarán who claimed even more titles.

But it wasn’t Tom Crean in person, miraculously returned to life, who achieved all this, but the naomhóg built in Dingle Men’s Shed over the winter and named in honour of the Antarctic explorer from Annascaul.

In the first regatta of the naomhóg racing season in West Kerry, the weather played its part with good rowing conditions, a lively sea, and a westerly breeze which abated as the day progressed. The recently launched Tom Crean was put through her paces and passed with flying colours as the boat was steered first past the pier in Rás Mór na bhFear by the Dingle crew.

The racing was good on the day and the absence of competition from a men’s Maharees crew meant that first, second, and third in the Men’s race were won by Cumann Rámhaíochta an Daingin . However the strength and ability of the winning crew won was shown when they each took to the water in the men’s singles, with Stanley Knight taking home the title.

The Dingle women’s crew, captained by Monza Heidtke, gave another demonstration of class rowing and their boat’s steady progress belied the sheer physical effort behind the oars.

A westerly breeze meant that picking the course was as important as strength on the oars and Stanley Knight demonstrated an abundance of both as he took what appeared to be a very off-line approach to the critical first marker buoy in the men’s single race. However, the wind played its part and he arrived at the first buoy with a comfortable lead, which he maintained to the finishing line.

Meanwhile, such is the enthusiasm to learn naomhóg rowing skills that there is a waiting list for membership of the Dingle Rowing Club. For some new members, Sunday was their first outing outside of Dingle harbour and they acquitted themselves very well on the open sea.

There were ten races advertised on the programme, ranging from under 12 to the one-man-one-woman Rás Aloysius Ó Ciobháin, although the final race - the Rás Puint - was postponed because all the entrants were ‘gone fishing’.

Organiser Cáit Mhic Gearailt ran a seamless operation with support from commentator Risteard Mac Liam. The next Regatta in West Kerry will be in the Maharees on Sunday, June 25, followed by Regatta Fionn Trá on Sunday, July 9, with Dingle Regatta on August 19 and 20.

RESULTS

Sár Ramhaí an lae: Fear: Stanley Knight, Bean: Hannah Granville

Rás Mór na bhFear: 1st Tom Crean – Seán Mac a’ tSíthigh, Cian Ó Gallachóir, Stanley Knight, Kiernan Ó Moráin.

Rás Mór na mBan: 1st Naomh Ciarán – Monza Heidtke, Susanne Murtagh, Béibhinn Nic a’ tSíthigh, Hannah Granville.

Rás Aonair: 1, Naomh Ciarán - Stanley Knight; 2, St. Brendan - Cian Ó Gallachóir; 3, Tom Crean - Seán Mac a’ tSíthigh.

Rás Paróistí: 1st St Patrick – Micheál Breathnach, John Fitzgerald, Hannah Granville, Béibhinn Nic a’ tSíthigh.

Ras Aloysius : 1st St. Brendan - Michael Breathnach, Ellie De Paor

Rás Meascaithe: 1st Naomh Ciarán – Sasha Sheehy, Béibhinn Nic a tSíthigh, Denis O’Connor, Diarmuid Kirwan.

Rás Faoi 12: 1st St Bridget - Fiadh Fitzgerald, Kayla Garnon, Jack Dowd, Eoin Lyne.

Rás Faoi 14: 1st Naomh Ciarán – Milo Dolan, Saoirse Clifford-Slattery, Lydia Milhench, Luke Begley.

Rás Faoi 16: 1st Tom Crean – Seán Mac a’ tSíthigh, Sasha Ní Shíthigh, Hannah Granville, Cian Ó Gallachóir.