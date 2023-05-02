Back to class in Kerry for Minister Norma Foley

Minister Norma Foley pictured with Miriam Ryan, Mairead Curran(Principal) and Samantha Nash (Deputy Principal) on her visit to Saint Joseph's National School Castlemaine.

Minister of Education Norma Foley pictured here with staff and management of Fybough National School Back L-R Councillor Michael D O'Shea MCC,Mary Dorgan,Eileen Murphy, Michael Murphy,Margaret Graham,Katherine O'Connor, Tommy Griffin.Front seated L-R Eileen Lovett,Minister Norma Foley,Catherine Ni Mhuircheartaigh (Principal)

Students Róisín O'Neill and Aoife Daly Tobin performing in the group that entertained Minister Norma Foley on her visit to Saint Joseph's National School Castlemaine.

Minister of Education Norma Foley on a guided tour of the school by students inspecting some of the murals created by them at Saint Joseph's National School Castlemaine.

Some of the students of Kiltallagh National School performing for Minister of Education Norma Foley on her her visit to the school on Friday last.

That Friday feeling kicks in at Kiltallagh National School Castlemaine with a visit from Minister for Education Norma Foley,Pictured here with pupils, parents,teachers,staff and members of the Board of Management.All photography by Michael G Kenny.

She didn't leave empty handied,The pupils presented Minister Norma Foley with gifts to to mark her visit to Fybough National School,also in the picture Catherine Ni Mhuircheartaigh (Principal) Councillor Michael D O'Shea MCC,Tommy Griffin.

Principal of Fybough National School Catherine Ni Mhuircheartaigh leading the students in the musical offering for Minister Norma Foley visit to the school on Friday last.

Kiltallagh National School student Madeline Lynch shares a moment with Minister Norma Foley on visit to the school on Friday last.

Minister of Education Norma Foley being greeted by a guard of honour of the students of Saint Joseph's National School in Castlemaine during her visit on Friday last.

Minister for Education Norma Foley with pupils of Kiltallagh National School who displaying their artistic efforts with arange of T-Shirts which they designed themselves.

Waiting in anticipation,Students in Saint Joseph's National School Castlemaine getting ready to meet Minister of Education Norma Foley on her visit to the school on Friday last.

The pupils,staff and management of Fybough National School pictured with Minister of Education Norma Foley on her visit to the school on Friday last.All photography by Michael G Kenny.

To mark her visit to Kiltallagh National School Minister of Education Norma Foley was presented with this very unique piece of artwork created by the pupils,It contains the handprints of all the school's students.

There was great excitement in schools in Kerry last week as the Education Minister Norma Foley – herself, of course, a Kerry woman – paid a visit.

Three Mid-Kerry schools were on the Education Minister’s list for a visit: Fybough National School, St Joseph’s National School Castlemaine and Kiltallagh National School.

At each school, she received a very warm welcome from students and staff, who were thrilled to have such an important visitor.

In Fybough National School, students formed a guard of honour to welcome the Minister, and they sang ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ for her.

Principal Catherine Ní Mhuircheartaigh thanked the Minister for visiting the school and said it was a great day for students and staff.

Minister Foley spoke with all the children and commended them on their good work, acknowledging all the extra-curricular activities the school is involved in, including the Green Flag programme, Gaelbhratach, Amber Flag, Active Schools, Junior Entrepreneur Project and much more.

The chidren also played a selection of tunes for her and sang ‘Ireland’s Call’, with special presentations also made on the day.

Sixth-class students Thomas Joy and Oisín O’Connor presented a hand-made patchwork quilt to the Minister, while third-class pupils Dara Flaherty and Ciaran Clifford presented flowers to her.

Chloe Hilliard and Keelin Flynn presented a thank you card – which they made for the occasion – to Minister Foley.