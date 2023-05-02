Back to class in Kerry for Minister Norma Foley

There was great excitement in schools in Kerry last week as the Education Minister Norma Foley – herself, of course, a Kerry woman – paid a visit.
Three Mid-Kerry schools were on the Education Minister’s list for a visit: Fybough National School, St Joseph’s National School Castlemaine and Kiltallagh National School.
At each school, she received a very warm welcome from students and staff, who were thrilled to have such an important visitor.
In Fybough National School, students formed a guard of honour to welcome the Minister, and they sang ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ for her.
Principal Catherine Ní Mhuircheartaigh thanked the Minister for visiting the school and said it was a great day for students and staff.
Minister Foley spoke with all the children and commended them on their good work, acknowledging all the extra-curricular activities the school is involved in, including the Green Flag programme, Gaelbhratach, Amber Flag, Active Schools, Junior Entrepreneur Project and much more.
The chidren also played a selection of tunes for her and sang ‘Ireland’s Call’, with special presentations also made on the day.
Sixth-class students Thomas Joy and Oisín O’Connor presented a hand-made patchwork quilt to the Minister, while third-class pupils Dara Flaherty and Ciaran Clifford presented flowers to her.
Chloe Hilliard and Keelin Flynn presented a thank you card – which they made for the occasion – to Minister Foley.