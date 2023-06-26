Attempt to scale all of Europe’s highest peaks in a month to end in Kerry

Ian O’Brien’s courageous and gruelling pan-European effort to raise awareness and funds in aid of early onset Parkinson’s Disease closed this Sunday as he scales Kerry and Ireland’s highest peak, Carrauntoohil.

The 43-year-old father-of-two was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s five years ago.

Ian vowed to climb the highest peak in each of the 27 EU nations – and the UK – in less than a month. The ‘Eur-Up-Ian’ challenge got underway at Mont Blanc on June 5 and, all going well, will culminate on July 2 with a climb of Carrauntoohil.

The Waterford native is collecting funds via several means, including on idonate at ‘Ian’s Eurupian Challenge’. This page alone has raised in excess of €30,000 for Early Onset Parkinson’s Disease CLG.