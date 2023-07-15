At least 463 West Kerry properties for rent on AirBnB

The Kerryman asked Kerry County Council if they require estate agents to inform purchasers of residential properties that they cannot be used for short-term letting without planning permission for change of use. The Council answered that: “Estate agents and service providers are obliged to be aware of the law in this area”.

Despite the continuing severe pressure on housing in West Kerry and widespread concern about the number of properties being used for short-term letting, Kerry County Council does not advise either sellers or buyers that a residential property can’t be used for tourist rental without planning permission.

Over the past year the Council has sent 111 warning letters to the owners of properties that are being used for short-term tourism rental in West Kerry, advising that the use of a dwelling or apartment in its entirety for short-term letting constitutes a change of use and is therefore unauthorised unless planning permission has been granted for its use as a holiday home.

In the wake of those warning letters, some property owners have applied for ‘retention planning permission’ that would allow them to legally continue their tourism ventures. Many of these applications have been refused, but at least 463 West Kerry houses or apartments are currently available for rent as tourist accommodation on the AirBnB website at a time when families are unable to rent or buy homes in the area.

This week, The Kerryman asked Kerry County Council if they make new property owners aware of the law governing change of use of a property. In a written reply the Council stated that they do not, and said, “the obligation is on any applicant to be aware of the law in this regard”.

The Kerryman also asked the Council if they require estate agents to inform purchasers of residential properties that they cannot be used for short-term letting without planning permission for change of use. The Council answered that: “Estate agents and service providers are obliged to be aware of the law in this area”.

With the Council planning site recently showing a number of refusals for change of use to short-term letting, more properties might be expected to be available for long term letting in West Kerry. However, both local councillors Seamus Cosaí Mac Gearailt and Breándán Mac Gearailt agreed that this is unlikely. They said one reason why landlords are shy of the long-term rental market is because of experiences with ‘bad tenants’ who are troublesome and sometimes refuse to pay rent knowing that they can’t easily be removed from a property.

“There is not enough support for property owners to enter the long-term letting market and the organisations that are supposed to help, such as the Residential Tenancies Board are no help at all to them,” said Seamus Cosaí.

“It should be made more attractive for landlords to rent long-term” said Breandán. “They should be incentivised.”