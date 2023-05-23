Assault on Kerry match night in Killarney

A clip taken from video footage of an alleged assault in Killarney.

Video footage of a row on the streets of Killarney in the aftermath of the Kerry V Mayo clash, shows two men being assaulted.

One is knocked to the ground immediately while a second one received a blow to the face before gardaí intervene in the row. One of the males involved in the incident has removed his top as the two of them trade blows in what appears to be an incident in College Square in the town on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

The street appears busy at the time with many people leaving nearby venues and Gardaí attend the scene. The footage is being circulated on social media.

Huge crowds were in the town on Saturday night when the incident occurred, busier than other Saturday nights due to the Kerry v Mayo game that afternoon in Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Garda Press Office said they had no record of the incident.