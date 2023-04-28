Arrest in Kerry as part of garda operation at Rally of the Lakes in Killarney

Gardaí searching a vehicle during a policing operation during the Rally of the Lakes. Photo courtesy of An Garda Siochána.

A man has been arrested this afternoon, Friday, April 28 as a major policing operation gets underway in Kerry for the 2023 Rally of the Lakes.

Kerry Roads Policing Unit, the Road Safety Authority and Customs have been conducing a policing operation as part of the Rally of the Lakes on the N22 at Lawlors Cross on the Tralee Road.

The Garda Dog Unit is also in use as part of the operation.

During the course of this operation a suspicious package was found in a vehicle by the dog unit.

One person was arrested and taken to Killarney Garda Station.

The forty-second running of the rally kicked off this evening with close to 200 competitors, from as far afield as Australia set to take part in the event.

A huge numbers of supporters will also travel to Killarney for the event, which is one of the busiest weekends in the town.

Gardaí have warned that policing operations will be in place throughout the weekend.

Road closures are in place and full details of those are online and in Rally brochures.