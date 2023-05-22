Appeal to help Kerry mother diagnosed with terminal cancer – ‘Her wish is to continue fighting’

Mary Lynch from Clahane who is battling cancer in happier times with husband Donal and children Pádraig (7) and Éadaoin (3)

Just over a year ago, Mary Lynch was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer, turning her life – and that of her beloved children and husband – upside down, but she is determined to fight and remain with her family for as long as she can.

The 43-year-old Clochán (Cloghane) mother has spent the past 12 months undergoing treatment having received the devastating news, in May 2022, that she had one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma or Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

She immediately began treatment, which included 20 weeks of chemotherapy, followed by a mastectomy and lymph-node axillary clearance, followed by radiotherapy.

Unfortunately, despite all this treatment, she was told after a scan that the cancer had metastasised and was now in her lungs.

Mary was given a life expectancy of two years, with the only treatment option offered being to try to contain the cancer for as long as possible.

Despite the news, Mary is determined to continue to fight her cancer and is now hoping to travel to the UK for treatment, and her family have launched a fundraising appeal to help her.

Her brother, James O’Connor, who lives close to Mary in Clochán in Bréanainn (Brandon) said that Mary – who is the eldest of four, and the only girl – has always been the pillar of the family and is a wonderful mother to Eadaoin (3) and Padraig (7) and wife to Donal Lynch.

"She is the one that always did everything for us, now it is our turn to help her,” he said.

"Her wish is to continue fighting her cancer to be around to see as many milestones in Pádraig and Éadaoin’s life’s as she can.”

Mary has travelled from her home in Ireland to the Royal Marsden in London and has had a positive meeting with the doctors there, who are looking into treatments for her.

"You hear about these things, but we never thought we would be on this end of it,” said James

"There is nothing they can do for her so she has to go abroad.”

Unfortunately, this will come with huge expense – from the treatment itself, tests and to all other costs associated with travelling abroad – so a GoFundMe has been launched to help with the costs.

"Mary’s bravery and strength of character has been nothing short of amazing throughout this whole journey and she continues to inspire us and make us so proud of her every day. We have set this fundraiser up to allow Mary to receive much-needed treatment and give her as much time as possible to enjoy her beautiful life with her adored children, Pádraig and Éadaoin, and her husband and best friend, Donal,” said James on the GoFundMe page.

James said the family never thought they would be in this position but they have been ‘blown away’ by the response to date, with the GoFundMe raising over €70,000.

"We have been blown away by the response. It has been great and it has only been up two weeks,” said James.

The GoFundMe page is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/9ah9p-marys-cancer-treatment-fund?fbclid=IwAR1agBrbrzoy0wdk8rnYs8PEFZLeHPJc4ULfYAoW06UQOsPJr6nkxGYeGyU