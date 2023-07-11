Anger in Kerry as almost 30-year old Farranfore by-pass project delayed

Map of potential routes for the Farranfore-Kilalrney road project which may be further delayed.

The people of Kerry who “are paying road tax and are stuck in traffic jams in Killarney” deserve better than to have the vital N22 Farranfore to Killarney project delayed once again.

That is the message to Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan from Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Brendan Cronin who along with his fellow councillors are calling for a meeting with the Green Minister to ascertain the future of the project.

Recent reports have suggested that this project along with nine other national road projects will not progress in the near future – a decision that has angered local public representatives and the public particularly landowners along the proposed routes for the project.

Currently there are four possible routes. The preferred one was to have been announced last November in a planned public consultation, but this fell through.

Kerry County Council has confirmed that funding of only €100,000 has been granted to move the project forward and despite a request for further funding there has been no allocation therefore effectively stalling the project.

"They are not getting the money to proceed. We are in a dire situation,” said Cllr Cronin.

The route was first mooted as far back as 1995 – almost 30 years ago – as a commercial route for Cork.

"We are none the wiser and nothing closer 28 years on,” he said.

Cllr Cronin called for the preferred route to at least be selected to alleviate the fears of worried landowners whose lands could be used on one of the four routes.

Local communities living along the proposed routes have previously raised concerns about the options. Landowners in Spa, Lissivigeen, Tiernaboul and Coolcorcoran could be affected as well as Spa GAA club, depending on which of the four routes is ultimately chosen.

This issue was also raised in the Dáil by TD Danny Healy-Rae who said the “the financial well-being of the county is being jeopardised by this further and reckless delay”

"Hundreds of housing planning applicants cannot even apply for planning as large tracts of land are sterilised until the preferred route is identified and as four routes are being proposed, there is an awful area of land being sterilised for over 20 years,” he said.

In response the Taoiseach said that in projects such as this one they would like to narrow down the routes as soon as possible to prevent the sterilisation of land

"Certainly, where there are a number of route options, we are keen to spend the money to narrow the number of route options down to one precisely for the reason the Deputy articulates that where there are a number of different route options not decided on yet, people's land is sterilised and that is very unfair on them,” he said adding however that it is “not the case that every project gets funded every year.”

Tanaiste Michéal Martin was asked about the project while on a visit to Kerry but he did not give clarity on the future of the road project.

"There will be further meetings between the government parties in the run up to the budget and the estimates to focus in on the transport issue. Inflation has increased the cost of many of the road projects. We are allocating additional resources to roads and to active travel and that's one area we will be focusing on in the run up to the budget,” he told The Kerryman.