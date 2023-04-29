Anger erupts in Kerry community with news that 75 Ukrainians are to be moved – ‘They are distraught’

The community in Cahersiveen have vowed to come together to fight plans to move 75 Ukrainians who are living, working and attending school, to new locations within days.

There is widespread anger and upset across the town this week that a significant number of the Ukrainian community living at the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre are to be moved despite building new lives for themselves in the South Kerry town. The Kerryman understands they are to be moved to accommodate international protection applicants.

Letters have been received by the 75 Ukrainians that they are to be moved to new accommodation on Tuesday next, May 2, to new accommodation. Some will be moved to a new accommodation in the town but others are being moved to Tralee to the Comfort Inn on Pembroke Street.

At least five of those who have received letters are working in Skellig Chocolate Factory and others in locations in the town while some are also finishing educational courses in the O’Connell Centre n the town.

Children are also being moved some attending the local primary school along with secondary school students.

In one case a family is being split up with some of the family moving and others not.

"The local community and the Ukrainian Community are absolutely distraught. The Ukrainians are settled here and are so happy,” said Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fail)

"There is a real sense of injustice here. These people have good lives which they had to abandon and come here because of the war and now they are being uprooted again.”

She said that such decisions fly in the face of ‘integration and community development’.

The community are pleading with Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Kerry’s own Minister Norma Foley to intervene and halt the decision and Cllr Norma Moriarty said that she too has been in contact with the Department and Minister Foley in a bid to try and halt the move.

She says it it time that other counties play a part in helping house both Ukrainian refugees and international protection applicants.

Cllr Michael Cahill said he is is “imploring” Minister Roderic O’Gorman TD, not to move the Ukrainian refugees.

“The Ukrainian people who are fleeing war in their native country, have settled in well in Cahersiveen, with some finding employment, attending courses, the children attending local schools, making new friends, etc. By moving them again, we are visiting more trauma on them, making them move residence, move school and lose jobs. There is no guarantee that options will be as good at a different location.” he said

The Kerryman understands that attempts have been made by both Kerry County Council and local groups working with the Ukrainian community as well as by councillors to halt the plans.

The Skellig Star Accommodation Centre has been the subject of much controversy since it opened in 2020 to accommodate international protection applicants particularly around the suitability of the building during the Covid-19 pandemic which ultimately led to its closure in September 2020 following a significant campaign by the community.

It reopened over a year ago to house Ukrainain refugees.