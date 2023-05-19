Ambitious plans unveiled to regenerate South Kerry town

A mooted new ‘Daniel O’Connell Quarter’ in Cahersiveen has the potential to be transformative for Iveragh’s capital.

That was one view put forward after Kerry County Council’s announcement in recent days that plans for a significant public-realm enhancement at the town will be presented at an open public-consultation day at Cahersiveen Library on May 25 – a window for submissions on the plans will remain open until May 31.

But while there has been a great deal of positivity locally at this early stage, some concerns remain over parking and traffic management.

The local authority’s announcement this week promised an enhanced public realm within the town centre, the Fair Green and along the town’s waterfront.

“The proposals include a new boardwalk and waterfront site which will incorporate the new South Kerry Greenway as well as new cycle lanes, a new Library Square, enhancements at the Fair Green and reconfigured parking areas,” the Council’s statement read in recent days.

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund supports the planning and design of the project to the tune of €2million.

Fine Gael Councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen – Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, which includes Cahersiveen in its catchment – welcomed the publication of the plans and urged members of the public to engage with the process.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Norma Moriarty has described the initial response to the plans as “very positive”, and while noting some concerns about traffic-management and parking, she encouraged the public to make their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions known, and she described the project as a “great opportunity”.

“South-west Kerry needs its regional town at its best to be able to support and maintain all economic and cultural activity in the region,” she told The Kerryman this week. “This project is a great opportunity to rejuvenate and revitalise the town and it marks a major milestone in that work.”

Party colleague Cllr Michael Cahill added his voice to calls for public engagement, and he feels the Daniel O’Connell Quarter “is set to transform” the town.

Submissions can be made in writing until May 31 at the Cahersiveen Area Office at Cahersiveen Court House; or by e-mailing cdusouth@kerrycoco.ie.

The plans and further information are available at www.kerrycoco.ie/caherciveenrealm/.