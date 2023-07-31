All systems go in Kerry town for Féile Lughnasadh this weekend

The organising committee of Féile Lughnasa in Milltown at last Friday night's launch in Denny's Pub in Milltown. Back L-R: Chris Horan,Vincent Prendergast,Turlough O'Brien,Patricia Wren,Tim Wrenn,Celia O'Shea. Front L-R: Owen O'Shea,Amanda and Nathan Howe,Deirdre O'Gorman. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Enjoying the entertainment and atmosphere in Denny's Pub in Milltown at The Féile Lughnasa launch on Friday night last,Róisín Áine Howe, Caroline and Anne Courtney.Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Getting tuned up for Féile Lughnasa in Milltown on the August Bank Holiday Weekend, Back L-R:John Sexton,Amy Kelleher,Ellen Kelleher,Joe Horan,Howe,Rebecca,Coralee Howe,Aodhán O'Shea.Photo by Michael G Kenny

The organisers of the Féile Lughnasadh festival in Milltown chose the stunning setting of the 13th century Abbey of Killagha this week to publish the finishing touches to the programme of events for the August Bank Holiday Weekend Festival.

The internationally-renowned Frankie Gavin & De Dannan headline on at the community festival with an open-air concert at the Square on Saturday night, August 5. . There will also be gigs from Pólca 4 and Four Winds as well as an open-air céilí with Uí Bhriain and a host of family fun all weekend.

The ‘Crafty Cailleach’ from County Waterford will light the Lughnasadh bonfire following a family parade through the town on Friday night and which will mark the opening of the celebration of the ancient festival of Lughnasadh.

Milltown is definitely the place to be this August Bank Holiday weekend”, explained organiser Owen O’Shea.

“Dé Danann are a huge act and we are delighted to have them play in Milltown.”

Music sessions will continue in the local bars and at Club Lughnasadh in the square.

The festival kicks off on Thursday night with the “Singing Club”, a huge Milltown favourite which will be in The Plough Bar.

Friday will feature the parade and bonfire and all are invited to take part. This invokes the ancient Celtic harvest festival traditions which inspire the Lughnasadh celebrations in Milltown ‘Quest and Thrive’ will be providing holistic therapy on Saturday.

“This is our second festival and there such an incredible buzz last year that we can’t wait to get up and running again,” said committee PRO, Chris Horan.

“We are providing three days and four nights of entertainment entirely free of charge and the work of our volunteers has been recognised by the response to our online crowdfunding page and our raffle. It’s a real community effort led be a fantastic team of volunteers and with the support of the Milltown-Listry Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.”

There is a full programme on Sunday with a food and crafts market from noon, a ‘cailleach’ making workshop at 1pm and family fun and entertainment from 2pm before the Céilí at 4pm.

You can find details on the festival’s social media channels.