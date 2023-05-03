AIB Tralee is banking on a bright future for autism awareness

Fiona Moloney of the AIB Listowel, Castleisland AIB manager Seanie Cullen and Rose Kerry of the AIB Tralee.

CEO and General Manager, Specialisterne Ireland Peter Brabazon, AIB Tralee manager Stephen Stack, AsIAm founder Adam Harris, President of the Tralee Chamber Alliance Nathan McDonnell and AIB Head of Branches Kerry, Clare and Limerick, Pat Piggott at the autism in the workplace event held in the Tralee AIB recently. Photos by Domnick Walsh

A transformation in the way we relate to people with autism is unfolding in the county capital where the AIB branch has been chosen as the national pilot, within the bank, for an exciting new initiative raising awareness of the condition.

To better understand the realities of daily life for people with autism the bank invited Adam Harris to speak to staff and people from the wider Tralee community recently.

Adam is the founder of the AsIAm organisation, working to empower people with autism to reach their full potential while advocating for their needs throughout public life.

He is also a brother of acting Minister for Justice Simon Harris.

The AIB has been listening intently to AsIAm’s mission for some time, embarking on an initiative with them last year also involving the Tralee Chamber Alliance and Specialisterne, a foundation helping people with autism penetrate the workforce.

The Tralee branch is a natural fit as the bank’s national pilot, located as it is in a town already registered as an autism friendly one with AsIAm – through the work of the Tralee Chamber under President Nathan McDonnell and CEO Colette O’Connor.

“Adam’s speech was hugely impressive. He’s a great speaker and enlightened all of us as to the reality of life for people with autism, the challenges they face and the ways in which we can better meet their needs,” AIB Tralee manager Stephen Stack told The Kerryman.

Stephen introduced Adam on the morning of the event, with other speakers including Peter Brabazon, CEO of Specialisterne, Tralee Chamber President Nathan McDonnell, AIB Clare, Limerick and Kerry Head Pat Piggott as well as Kilcummin native Denis Doolan – who is AIB’s national Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Culture.

“Denis Doolan, our national Head of Diversity and Inclusion, who was heavily involved in the Special Olympics, asked me if we would be interested in piloting this initative to improve the banking environment for customers with autism as he had been aware of work we had undertaken with paralympians in the past.

“We were delighted to come on board and everyone in the branch is really embracing the whole process now,” Mr Stack added.

It is expected the branch will soon adopt measures outlined by Adam in his talk.

His address to the gathering ranged widely through practical examples of how to help serve autistic customers through one’s approach to the optimal environmental settings – from simple things like utilising dimmer lighting so as not to overwhelm a person’s sensory experience.

Peter Brabazon also spoke as to the struggles people with autism experience trying to gain a foothold in the workplace. AIB has already employed a number of people through its work with Specialisterne.

Mr Doolan meanwhile outlined the role AIB will play over the next three years in its partnership with AsIAm – including special training for employees amid much more.