A trip to Tír na nÓg beckons in West Kerry at Blasket Islands celebration

A packed schedule of events will be available to anyone who registers for ‘Céiliúradh an Bhlascaoid’ 2023, and from Friday evening into Sunday afternoon, Dún Chaoin’s Ionad an Bhlascaoid promises to take participants on a journey to Tír na nÓg as it celebrates the young people who once lived in one of Ireland’s most celebrated locations.

A €25 registration fee will cover you for the whole weekend, or you can pay €5 for each individual lecture – unless you’re under 18, in which case you enter free – and registration is possible on the opening night (September 8) from 7pm.

Gearóid Cheaist Ó Catháin officially opens proceedings from 7.30pm under the watchful eye of fear an tí Micheál de Mórdha, and a lecture by Pádraig Ó hÉalaí, song from Sláine Ní Chathalláin, the presentation of the 2023 sparántacht, and music from Tomás Ó Conchúir rounds out the night.

Lectures by Breandán Feiritéar, Jerry Hayes, Cole Moreton (from 2pm on Saturday); and Dáithí de Mórdha (11am, Sunday) will be dotted around the weekend, a full schedule of which is available to view at www.ceiliuradh.net/ as it contains plenty beyond the lectures mentioned.

Alternatively, you can phone (066) 915 6444 for any further queries, or e-mail ceiliuradhanbhlascaoid@gmail.com.