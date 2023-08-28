A little bit of home as Ukrainians in Kerry celebrate Independence Day

Ukrainian Code Choir performing at celebrations in Siama Tire on Thursday last to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. Photo by Vladyslav Zakora.

Yershovy Sisters performing at celebrations in Siama Tire on Thursday last to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. Photo by Vladyslav Zakora.

NEKWD team organisers of the Ukrainian Independence celebrations in Siamsa Tire on Thursday last. Photo by Vladyslav Zakora.

Alina Maskak performing at celebrations in Siama Tire on Thursday last to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. Photo by Vladyslav Zakora.

Ruslan, Andrii, Yuliia and Anna Yushchenko and Illia Travianko at the Ukrainian independence event at the Siamsa Tire on Thursday afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

The Ukrainian community in Kerry came together to mark the 32nd anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence with several events across the county including one in Siamsa Tire which brought a large contingent together.

The program of celebration in Tralee and supported by NEKWD included a concert by Ukrainian performers, the premiere of the documentary "Culture vs War. Antityla” and the exhibition of children's drawings in the hall Siamsa Tire.

The celebration was attended by local guests from MTU, Kerry College, Kerry ETB, NEWKD partners and friends, including Jim Finucane, Mayor of

The concert ‘With Ukraine in our heart’ which was organized by NEWKD, consisted of Ukrainian folk, classical and pop hits. Performers included the Ukrainian Choir ‘Vilni’ and Children's Choir ‘Zhivogray’, the Yershovy Sisters (violins, cello), The ‘Ukrainian Code’ Choir, soloist - tenor Misha Dimov.

Misha Dimov used to live in Odesa before the full-scale invasion in February of 2022. He now lives here in Dingle. Some of Ukrainians might have seen him on the Ukrainian Version of “The Voice” or playing in the iconic musical “Notre Dame de Paris”. The Yeshovy sisters also hail from Odessa and have fled twice from war during the life-time.

For the performance at the concert, Misha prepared the song "Let's sing a song about Ukraine", which he performed with a children's choir. This became the climax of the spectacle, many people in the hall could not hold back tears.

Vilni choirs and Zhivhoray children's choir rehearse under the direction of choirmaster and soloist Liliya Nemchenko who is also directing a National Ukrainian Choir brought together by local development companies and who have just released a new version of Phil Coulter’s single, ‘Steal Away’, in collaboration with the man himself.