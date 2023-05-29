80-year old Kerry lady ‘tormented’ by wandering deer damaging her property

There have been renewed calls for a deer cull in Kerry as well as compensation from for those whose lands and properties are being damaged by wandering deer.

Among these is an 80-year old woman whose property has been damaged four times.

"She is tormented. Her property has been damaged four times. She is at her wits end,” said Cllr Michael Cahill (FF)

In a motion before the Kenmare Municipal District Meeting Cllr Cahill called for the council to write to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) asking the national body about plans are in place to compensate property owners who are at a financial loss due to damage by deer.

He also called for the NPWS to advise what is the optimum number of deer that should be in Killarney National Park.

"This is a very important issue. Deer are roaming everywhere. I even saw them in Glenbeigh. We are hearing about accidents every day. This is something that has to be tackled.”

He said that if damage is done to property then the owners should be compensated.

Cllr Dan McCarthy also supported the call for deer to be culled and the situation brought under control.

"The damage caused by deer is getting worse by the day,” he said.

He said that deer are causing extensive damage to farmers land and he said that farmers should be allowed to cull deer.

"There are silage fields that you would get 25-30 bales out of 10 years ago and now you are only getting seven or eight because the deer are inside the fields [eating the grass]. … Deer are rampant.”