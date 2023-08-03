€24,000 up for grabs as West Kerry parish prepares for community centre fundraiser

An impression of what the hall in Lios Póil will look like.

Halla John L Ó Súilleabháin in Lios Póil will undergo a major makeover over the next few years, and the West Kerry parish is about to set off on a campaign to raise €350,000 to ensure its community centre will continue to serve Lios Póil well for decades to come.

And it all begins over the next few days with the launch of a fundraiser that will see one lucky winner scoop €24,000 on January 6 next.

It is hoped that a refurbished hall will be open to the whole community in late 2026 or early 2027, ahead of Lios Póil hosting the All-Ireland Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta tournament for Irish-speaking football clubs in June 2027.

This is, however, very much a community-wide project, with the local GAA club just one of many worthy community organisations who’ll benefit from the planned works.

The Halla continues to serve Lios Póil well, as it has done since it opened almost 50 years ago, at a time when the community centre was easily one of the county’s finest. Understandably, the hall has aged, and just as local drive got the building opened all those years ago, a committee representing a host of sectors in Lios Póil has set its sights on giving the hall the new lease of life it needs.

The process began four years ago. Since then, a survey was carried out to find out what the public thinks a new-look hall should have, and nearly 70 per cent of local households responded. Feasibility studies and the planning process followed, and the Ionad Pobal Lios Póil company has been set to drive the project on to completion.

“The new proposed facility will be a crucial focal point for the ongoing development of the Lios Poil community,” said Ionad Pobail Lios Póil Coordinating Committee member Kevin Griffin. “It will be a fantastic asset for a whole host of community organisations and will also support our efforts in promoting our Irish culture and language.”

Now it’s a matter of raising the money needed to bring a community-driven vision to life. Over the next four years, several fund-raisers will take place, the first of which will be launched at Féile Lios Póil, which officially opens at the Halla itself tomorrow night (Friday, August 4) at 7.30. The Féile opener will include a discussion on the hall’s glorious history and its bright future.

Tickets for the ‘Win 24k for 2024’ fund-raising draw will be on sale during the Féile and will remain on sale from local businesses, committee members, and online until the year’s end. Ticket-sellers will target further major events in West Kerry over the coming months, including the Dingle Races from August 11 to 13.

A draw on January 6 will reveal the winner of a cool €24,000 to set them up for 2024, but early entry is advised as smaller monthly prizes will also be up for grabs between now and then. Tickets cost €20, but you can purchase three for €50, and nine for €100.

“The raffle is the first part of our funding strategy and should be a great initial springboard in our fundraising efforts,” said committee member Tony Bergin. “We have a really able and enthusiastic committee working together to make it a success, and we know that everyone in Lios Póil will get behind us.”

Further information is available from the following committee members: Kevin Ó Grifín at (087) 995 7999; Tony Bergin at (087) 287 0608; Sharon Ní Shúilleabháin at (087) 411 9583; and Robert Ó Brosnacháin at (086) 389 2129.