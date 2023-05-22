21-year-old found with cocaine on bank-holiday weekend in South Kerry town

A Dromid native was found in possession of €80 worth of cocaine on the August Bank Holiday last year.

21-year-old Jacob O’Connor of Dromid, Waterville, appeared before the most-recent sitting of Cahersiveen District Court. Judge David Waters said that Mr O’Connor must pay €300 to Cuan Mhuire Addiction Treatment Centre if he is to avoid a conviction for possession of drugs for his own use.

Mr O’Connor, who was represented in court by solicitor John O’Dwyer, was found in possession of drugs at the Anchor Bar, Main Street, Cahersiveen, on July 31 last.

The sitting heard that Mr O’Connor has never appeared before the Court previously.

Mr O’Connor has until the June 8 Court sitting to pay €300 to Cuan Mhuire. Judge David Waters warned Mr O’Connor that if he ever wishes live abroad in countries such as Canada or Australia, a conviction for possession of drugs would prevent him from doing so.