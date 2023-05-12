19 Kerry bathing areas have ‘excellent’ water quality

Banna beach in Kerry - one of 19 beaches with excellent water quality

Kerry has received good news this week with the latest bathing water quality report which has praised the quality of water in the county. Of the 22 bathing areas in the county surveyed -19 were deemed to have excellent water quality.

The remaining three were also deemed to be of good quality.

The report from the Environmental Protection Agency examined the standards of designated bathing waters across the country and in Kerry 22 areas were surveyed including the county's 13 Blue Flag Beaches.

Ballybunion North and South were deemed ‘excellent’ quality as was Maharbeg, Castlegregory, Ventry, Kells, White Strand Cahersiveen, Ballinskelligs and Inny Strand, Waterville. Derrynane, Rossbeigh, Inch, Fenit, Banna Strand, and Ballyheigue. Littor beach, Cromane, Beal Ban, Reeroe and are also on the list as having ‘excellent’ water quality.

Cuas Crom beach, Derrymore and Waterville Town Beach were said to have good quality bathing water.

Urban waste water incidents and heavy rainfall leading to run-off are the two main causes impacting on the quality of water.

These often lead to warning notices at beaches in Kerry.

Last year bathing prohibition notices were put in place at Ballybunion North beach and White Strand Cahersiveen after having rainfall while nine prior warning notices were erected at Kerry beaches ahead of heavy rainfall in August. These indicate that the water quality may be poor.

Each year, local authorities take samples of bathing waters just before, and during the bathing season. In Ireland, the season runs from 1 June to 15 September each year and these samples by Kerry County Council are analysed by the EPA to rate the water quality for the latest report.