€100k drugs found in Kerry during searches to tackle ‘street level dealing’

Photo of drugs seized in Kerry as part of Operation Tara. Photo courtesy of An Garda Siochana.

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit have seized drugs with an estimated street value of over €100,000 in several searches in recent days.

As part of Operation Tara Gardaí attached to Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a number of searches in locations in Kerry.

During the course of these searches suspected cannabis, cocaine and tablets, with an estimated street value of over €100,000 were discovered.

These substances will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

Investigations are currently ongoing with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. No arrest have been made

Operation Tara focuses on tackling street level dealing in cities, towns and villages across the country in turn keeping people safe, the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit said and this work will continue.