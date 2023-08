Johanna O'Connor nee Leen from Ballymacelligott, Tralee who at the great old age of 100 watched the All-Ireland final in New York. She is the wife of the late Kerry great Tom O'Connor from Dingle and around her neck is his first ever All-Ireland medal from 1937.

There are few who can lay claim to having seen Kerry play as many times as Johanna Leen has, and at the grand-old age of 100, she once again was ready to watch her team take on Dublin in the All-Ireland final.