€1 million Lotto ticket sold in Kerry was purchased in Kenmare area

A winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket, now worth a cool €1 million to the person who has it in their possession, was sold in the Kenmare area, The Kerryman understands.

A statement from the National Lottery released this afternoon confirmed that the ticket was sold in Kerry but did not specify where in the county the ticket was purchased.

The numbers drawn last night were 1, 8, 16, 27, 31, and 33, and the bonus number was 14.

Kenmare has a colourful history when it comes to Lotto Plus draws. Six years ago, astonishingly, a winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket was sold in the town, but the €250,000 prize went unclaimed, described by the National Lottery at the time as a “highly unusual” occurrence.

It is, of course, hoped locally that there’ll be no such repeat this time around.

If you are the person in possession of the golden ticket, you are asked to contact the National Lottery claims team at (1800) 666 222 or e-mail claims@lottery.ie.