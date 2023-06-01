The German refugees who made ‘a contribution out of all proportion’ to Kerry & Limerick

Irish Life and Lore historian series undertaking major study of the Palatines of Co Kerry and Co Limerick

The Benner brothers, Robert, John, William and Arthur – sons of Samuel Benner – immortalised in a hunting scene from the 19th Century.

SWITZER, Benner, Gleasure, Poff, Fitzell – surnames that sound as familiar to the Irish ear as Murphy and Sullivan.

But they didn’t always ring so easily in these parts.

When the antecedents of those so named first entered the country they would have found themselves suddenly encumbered with a appearance of strangeness, far from their home.

For home was the lower part of the Rheinland-Palatinate (Rheinland-Pfalz) in southwestern Germany; a land that must have seemed as far-flung to the Irish of the 18th Century as Asia Minor today.

And these clans are the Palatines; completely a part of the Irish experience today while still retaining a proud sense of their origins on the banks of the Rhein.

Refugees of belief, they poured in their thousands out of the Palatinate amid famine and the vicious religious wars driven, in their heartlands, by their French neighbours to the west.

Though Ireland was not the first destination as they fled in the first decade of the 18th Century, thousands would have settled here from London with the blessing of Queen Anne.

Staunchly Lutheran, they represented the ideal kind of Protestant to help harness the full monetary power of the landed gentry’s estates.

A strong work ethic? Check. Impressive skills in tillage and animal husbandry? Check. Quiet, prompt-paying tenants? They ticked all the boxes.

The greatest concentration of Palatines was in this part of the island, with hundreds of families settled in particular on the lands of Sir Thomas Southwell of Castle Matrix, Rathkeale, by 1714.

Secondary settlements occured at Adare, Pallaskenry, Glenosheen, Ballyorgan and Ballyriggin in Limerick; Kilcooley in Co Tipperary and, in Kerry, in Ballymacelligott and Tarbert.

You could say they fairly flourished, as they intermarried with the Protestant Irish society for the most part, moving into the Church of Ireland as well as the Methodist Church (founder John Wesley was deeply enamoured of the Palatines after encountering them while proselytising for his new faith in Ireland; of them, he said ‘They are a serious thinking people, and their diligence turns all their lands into a garden’).

Such was their record of quiet industry that historian Patrick J O’Connor would conclude his work People Make Places – the story of the Irish Palatines with:

“In the end everything leads back to a people who came out of Germany in 1709 and who made a contribution out of all proportion to their number to Ireland and to the world.”

The heritage of the diaspora in this country is proudly preserved by the Irish Palatine Association today, from its museum base in Rathkeale where so many descendants of the original families still live on on the very land of the first settlement.

Now, in a partnership with Kerry historian Maurice O’Keeffe – of Irish Life and Lore – the full story of the Palatines is being brought to light like never before. Maurice is deep into a new oral collection for the Irish Life and Lore archive, set to be presented to the National Library anon and comprised of interviews with 50 descendants of the German arrivals – 25 from Co Kerry and 25 in West Limerick.

But it was the scion of a family of a similarly familiar name today, though English in origina rather than Palatine, who put it all in motion.

“Michael Latchford was the one who first suggested I do it,” Maurice told The Kerryman.

“And I was so glad he did, as it is just a fascinating history, with the research bringing me into contact with so many lovely people.”

Austin Bovenizer of the Irish Palatine Association was only too happy to come on board in support of the project, asking Maurice to extend the research focus into Limerick.

Maurice has this week put out a great podcast on the saga under the Irish Life and Lore podcast series; with the descendants bringing it all to vivid life.

“These are all families whose names we take for granted today. The Latchfords in fact were English, but married into the Palatine community and migrated to Ireland with them.”

“The Latchfords originally came into Kerry from West Limerick in the end of the 1700s, not as farmers but as bakers. They first settled in Listowel where they went into milling.” They would of course come to establish their massive mill in the very centre of Tralee (later bought by Kellihers’).

Indeed, it was the Latchfords who preserved a pair of original wooden clogs, with leather trim, that might once have even been worn on German soil. Sturdy, and short on comfort, they make for an effective symbol of the Palatine lifestyle.

“Word got out quickly in Kerry that there were these great working people, with a strong work ethic among the men and women, getting on great in Rathkeale.

“John Blennerhassett went up to invite them down, bringing Fitzells, Switzers, Gleasures, Hoffmans and Benners to Kerry,” Maurice explained.

“They settled here in Ballymacelligott outside Tralee and spread far and wide over the generations.”

Gleasures (originally Glazier) found themselves in Kilmoyley where they helped established the Church of All Saints, a little ‘preach house’ since gone to ruin – descendant Ann Gleasure illuminated their history in conversation with Maurice.

The Hoffmans of Annascaul began their Kerry story in Ballymacelligott before moving back west in the 1860s; and later even suffering eviction during the lesser-known famine of 1879. Forced into deprivation in Lispole for a period, their German steel shone through as the reacquired their lands, where they have remained ever since.

And, of course, there are the Benners, a family synonymous with Tralee – through the hotel established by forebear Samuel Benner and, of course, the Ford dealership that is still in the family.

“Samuel built the hotel at the close of the 1700s, and named it the Blennerhassett Arms Hotel in honour of their landlord. Samuel was very entrepreneurial and set up a group of hotels, including the Dingle Benners’ and the Leslie Arms in Tarbert; and the family would also establish the Lake Hotel in Killarney.

“There’s a wonderful painting of the Benner brothers. Robert, John, William and Arthur, (pictured above). One member of the family emigrated to the US where they later joined the Ford company and it was through them that the Benners got into the garage business, acquiring the Ford dealership they still have today.

“Very important to the Benner story are the women of the family, who were the driving force of the hospitality business. For instance Doris and her sister Nesta were the front of house women in Benners Hotel for so long, they were completely identified with the business.”

“The whole story of the Palatines in Kerry and West Limerick is just so fascinating and I am delighted to be putting this oral collection together,” Maurice added. Downloand the podcast now at Irish Life and Lore.