Style stakes in Kerry at all time high as Listowel’s summer meeting launches in the sun

International fashion designer Colin Horgan, with model Tulasi Muralee Dharan and Listowel Races chairperson David Fitzmaurice at the launch of the June meeting this week. Photos by John Kelliher

Model Tulasi Muralee Dharan radiant at the racecourse in a headpiece by Aoife Hannon and a jumpsuit from Blossom Boutique in Listowel - as the June Meeting of the Listowel Races was launched. Photos by John Kelliher

THE style stakes are to the max at the Listowel Races this summer with none other than North Kerry’s very own international fashion designer Colin Horgan deploying his discerning eye to pick the best dressed man and woman – amid brilliant prizes.

Style Stakes Sunday is the fashion highlight of the three-day meeting, which runs from Saturday, June 3 until Monday 5, with €500 in cash prizes for both the Best Dressed Man and Best Dressed Lady; with the first runner-up in each category getting a luxury overnight stay at The Montenotte Hotel in Cork.

Ardfert native Colin and all the fashion gang in Listowel advise the racing fashionistas to start prepping their outfits as of now – ahead of the sartorial Sunday highlight. The judging will start at the course from 1.30pm with the winners to be announced in the parade ring after the fifth race.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of great racing action as always in Listowel. Highlights include the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden of €25,000 on Saturday, June 3; the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden of €15,000 on Sunday 4 and the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle of € 22,000 on Monday, June 5.

Joining Colin to promote Style Stakes Sunday this week were model Tulasi Muralee Dharan; milliner Aoife Hannon and Listowel Race Company Chairperson David Fitzmaurice – under blue skies of the kind that gets everyone in the mood for on-Island action.

Other highlights include corporate entertainment packages and the return of the popular Wooly Pet Farm. Admission is €15 each day / OAP / Students: €12 and children under 12 have free admission to the race course, when accompanied by an adult.

Generous group discounts also available. For more information on tickets, events visit www.listowelraces.ie or call (068) 21144. To book corporate hospitality sales@excellentchoice.ie and 021 4319398.

The Listowel Races Summer Meeting is the first of two meetings at the scenic Listowel Race Course, with the second seven-day Harvest Racing Festival meeting from Sunday, September 17, to Saturday, September 23.