Reeks District one of Kerry’s best kept secrets offering highlands, lakes, beaches and more

It’s saying much in a county like Kerry when a particular mountainous area is considered one of the best there is. But that’s exactly what the Reeks District is.

The Reeks District is where two stunning peninsulas, the Iveragh (Ring of Kerry) and Dingle peninsulas meet.

This is home to two magnificent mountain ranges, the McGillycuddy Reeks and Slieve Mish Mountains. This is the home of Kerry’s highlands, hidden valleys, secret lakes, vibrant rivers that lead to the bay and blue flag beaches with superb sand dunes.

The area has breath-taking scenery coupled with small towns and villages highlighting the modern Ireland of trendy coffee shops, young designers and boutique B&Bs but also the live music and pubs so intrinsically a part of the traditional Irish welcome.

The Reeks district stretches from Ireland’s highest peak Carrauntoohil (1,039m) to the Blue Flag beaches of Castlemaine Harbour, while the region provides an awesome backdrop for both locals and visitors to enjoy and has been dubbed Ireland’s Adventure Playground.

After a day taking the sights, visitors will be spoilt for choice with a wide range of restaurants, pubs and accommodation in a selection of fabulous B&B’s, manor houses or boutique hotels & self-catering that the Reeks District region has to offer, all while retaining a traditional Irish welcome.

This is one part of Kerry that will be worth your while researching as part of your holiday in 2023.