Photos show Kerry town rockin’ out to the big stars at Revival

Listowel’s two-day music festival proves another big hit

Mike & Rose Sheehy, John & Dymphna O'Carroll and Marie & Sean Brosnan in the Square for Revival on Friday. Photo by John Kelliher

THE latest edition of the Revival music festival proved another huge hit with large crowds descending on Listowel for the two day event which took place in the Square over the weekend.

The Friday night line up saw The Academic, Lyra and Wild Youth taking to the stage for the festival’s opening night while Bell X1, Damien Dempsey and Pillow Queens rounded out the weekend’s proceedings with performances on the Saturday night.

There was a great atmosphere in the town on both evenings, though the crowd appeared to be significantly larger on Saturday night.

Mercifully the weather also remained – mostly – pleasant. A brief heavy shower sent the crowd running for shelter as Bell X1 took to the stage on Saturday evening but thankfully the rain was short lived and it wasn’t long before the audience returned to enjoy the closing act of the festival, which is fast becoming a firm favourite with Irish music fans.