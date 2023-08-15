Kerry

Change county

Photos show Kerry town rockin’ out to the big stars at Revival

Listowel’s two-day music festival proves another big hit

Lyra on stage at Revival. Photos by John Kelliher

Aiden Kennelly, Jennifer Kennelly, Sinead Boyle and Julie Anne Galvin enjoying the musical atmosphere at Revival in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher

Ashling Duggan & Tina Enright celebrating their 40th birthday on the double at Revival. Photo by John Kelliher

Angela Kelly, Orla & Angela Horgan having a great time at Revival. Photo by John Kelliher

Tina Griffin & Helen Moriarty having a ball at Revival. Photo by John Kelliher

Sean O'Connell, Ciara Finucane, Mairóna Finucane, Mack Noonan, Jana Finucane, Molly O'Meara and Micheál Kirby rocking out to Revival on Friday night. Photo by John Kelliher

Lead singer of The Academic Craig Fitzgerald on stage in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher

Mike & Rose Sheehy, John & Dymphna O'Carroll and Marie & Sean Brosnan in the Square for Revival on Friday. Photo by John Kelliher

Tim Joe Murphy, Mary Cahill, Helena & Philip Murphy at Revival. Photo by John Kelliher

Bridget Sheehan, Kerry Hennessy and Celia McMahon rocking out to Revival. Photo by John Kelliher

thumbnail: Lyra on stage at Revival. Photos by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Aiden Kennelly, Jennifer Kennelly, Sinead Boyle and Julie Anne Galvin enjoying the musical atmosphere at Revival in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Ashling Duggan & Tina Enright celebrating their 40th birthday on the double at Revival. Photo by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Angela Kelly, Orla & Angela Horgan having a great time at Revival. Photo by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Tina Griffin & Helen Moriarty having a ball at Revival. Photo by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Sean O'Connell, Ciara Finucane, Mairóna Finucane, Mack Noonan, Jana Finucane, Molly O'Meara and Micheál Kirby rocking out to Revival on Friday night. Photo by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Lead singer of The Academic Craig Fitzgerald on stage in Listowel. Photo by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Mike & Rose Sheehy, John & Dymphna O'Carroll and Marie & Sean Brosnan in the Square for Revival on Friday. Photo by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Tim Joe Murphy, Mary Cahill, Helena & Philip Murphy at Revival. Photo by John Kelliher
thumbnail: Bridget Sheehan, Kerry Hennessy and Celia McMahon rocking out to Revival. Photo by John Kelliher
Simon Brouder
Kerryman

THE latest edition of the Revival music festival proved another huge hit with large crowds descending on Listowel for the two day event which took place in the Square over the weekend.

The Friday night line up saw The Academic, Lyra and Wild Youth taking to the stage for the festival’s opening night while Bell X1, Damien Dempsey and Pillow Queens rounded out the weekend’s proceedings with performances on the Saturday night.

There was a great atmosphere in the town on both evenings, though the crowd appeared to be significantly larger on Saturday night.

Mercifully the weather also remained – mostly – pleasant. A brief heavy shower sent the crowd running for shelter as Bell X1 took to the stage on Saturday evening but thankfully the rain was short lived and it wasn’t long before the audience returned to enjoy the closing act of the festival, which is fast becoming a firm favourite with Irish music fans.