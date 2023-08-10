Model Elvira and fashion maestro Don the judges at Listowel Races Ladies’ Day

The big fashion competition launched this week with a photoshoot in New York – where the winner will jet to thanks to prizes sponsored by McElligott’s Kia

Fashion King of New York Don O'Neill resplendent in Times Square, as photographed for the Listowel Races announcement by James Higgins assisted by Don's husband Pascal Guillermie.

Elvira Fernandez Zebo, model and businesswoman, who will judge the Best Dressed competition at the Listowel Races this year alongside Don O'Neill.

New York glamour is the modish veneer gilding the fashion stakes at the Listowel Races this year – with the details of the big Best Dressed prize announced following a photoshoot in the Big Apple.

There, fashion King of New York and North Kerry man Don O’Neill strode regally into the traffic lanes of Times Square in a taste of the high life to come for the winner of the McElligott’s Kia Best Dressed Lady.

For the Tralee-based Kia dealership is on hand with some of the best prizes yet; with first place bestowing a trip to New York and a stay in Fitzpatrick’s Hotel for the winner.

And joining fashion designer Don in the adjudication is a woman with an eye every bit as honed as the Ballyheigue man’s when it comes to sharp fashion – model and businesswoman Elvira Fernandez Zebo.

Elvira is no stranger to Kerry having married her childhood sweetheart, rugby star Simon Zebo, in Kenmare last year; and along with Don will glide through the throng on the Island for Ladies Day on Friday, September 22 next, choosing their pick of contenders ahead of the fiercely-contested shortlist.

This year’s Harvest Festival, the 165th, takes place from Sunday, September 17 to Saturday 23. Featuring top-quality national hunt and flat racing, there are six dedicated fashion competitions over the week, top musical acts and DJs and oodles of fun.

This is the ninth year of McElligotts’ sponsorship of this prestigious fashion event and they are delighted to once again welcome on board Kia as official event co-sponsors.

In addition to the winner’s prize of a Trip for Two to New York, there are also cash prizes of €1,000 for the Most Creative Headpiece and €500 for the Most Contemporary Outfit.

Declan O’Hara, MD, McElligotts Tralee, said: “We are delighted to be the official sponsor of Ladies Day again this year, and with the introduction of so many stunning new KIA models there was never a more opportune time to showcase our range to the many discerning guests that know more than a thing or two about style and fashion. We are looking forward to a great day of racing and fashion in Listowel.”

Kia Ireland MD Ronan Flood said the car brand was equally delighted to be associated with the famous event: “McElligotts Tralee have a long association with Ladies Day in Listowel and Kia Ireland is delighted to join them in supporting this special day in the Kerry social calendar.”

The full festival programme will be officially announced on Monday, August 21. For more formation and to pre-book tickets and corporate packages visit www.listowelraces.ie.