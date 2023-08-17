Meet Kerry’s stars of the Fleadh – the young talents who performed to perfection in Mullingar

County celebrates range of musicians, singers and storytellers who achieved top rankings at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann last week

Kerry is celebrating its supremely talented traditional performers who did the Kingdom so proud at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023 in Mullingar last week.

Over 20 titles and placings were brought home to Kerry by its performers, from gold medals – to name but a few – in everything from the men’s Irish singing (Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh of Lispole) to the whistle slow air, aged 12 – 15 (Colleen Angland of CCÉ, Glenflesk) and over-18s mouth organ (Mícheál Kelliher of CCÉ Cill Áirne), to make this year one of the most successful All-Irelands for the county ever.

One brilliant young musician even took three gold medals – Seán Angland of CCÉ, Glenflesk.

Seán was the first place All Ireland Winner for the Button Accordion, “Ena Doocey Perpetual Trophy” (under 12 years), first place All Ireland Winner for the Melodeon “Bofield CCÉ Cup” (under 12 years) and first place All Ireland Winner for the Trios category “Deirdre Rooney Memorial Cup” (under 12 years)!

Among the other Kerry performers to secure national titles were:

– Mary Walsh of CCÉ, Glenflesk/Ballydonoghue Lisselton, Co Kerry, first place All Ireland Winner in the Trios;

– Olivia Angland of CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Co.Kerry first place All Ireland Winner for Trios “Deirdre Rooney Memorial Cup” (Under 12) and second place All Ireland Winner for Full Set, Ladies (Under 12)

– Aine O'Sullivan, Darragh Brosnan, Diarmuid O'Donovan, Siofra Brosnan, first place All Ireland Winners for the Half Set, Mixed, “Sonny McDermott Plaque” (Under 18)

– Ellie Ní Shé of CCÉ, Craobh an Ághasaigh, Co Kerry, 1st Place All Ireland Winner for Irish Singing (Ladies) "Corn Chuimhneachain Choil Nana Phaidin" (Under 12)

They were among more than 5,000 competitors from all parts of the country to descend on Mullingar, singing, dancing or playing music in the frenetic contest for Comhaltas All-Ireland titles.

Dr Labhrás Ó'Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann said: “We are delighted to return to Mullingar for the second year of the homecoming. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann began here in 1951 and it is extraordinary to see how big and beloved it has become. 72 years ago it was a small event; this year 600,000 people came to celebrate Irish culture,” adding:

“I would like to congratulate all winners of the competitions. There was an incredible level of skill and talent from all contestants, as there is every year. Few people can say they are an all Ireland winner, so all should be very proud of their amazing achievements.”

Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee Joe Connaire said: “It has been a pleasure to witness so many people enjoy traditional Irish music, song and dance in Mullingar once again. I am grateful that the town’s beauty and character was the backdrop to the Fleadh and I hope all enjoyed our home as much as we do.”

“It takes a lot of people to make such a wonderful event and create the beautiful moments we will remember from 2023. I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the past two years so successful,” he added.

Already the performers are looking forward to next year's Fleadh which is to take place in Wexford town from August 4 to August 11.

For all the results and further details on the Fleadh and competitions, visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie.

Kerry Winners:

13A Mileoidean / Melodeon (Faoi 12), 1st place, Seán Angland, CCÉ, Glenflesk, Kerry

13C Mileoidean / Melodeon (15-18), 1st place, Rian Gleeson, CCÉ, Glenflesk, Kerry

21B Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (12-15), 1ST place, Colleen Angland, CCÉ, Glenflesk, Kerry

24A Ceol Trír / Trios (Faoi 12), 1st place, Mary Walsh, Olivia Angland & Seán Angland, CCÉ, Glenflesk/Ballydonoghue Lisselton, Kerry

2A Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (Faoi 12), 1st place, Seán Angland, CCÉ, Glenflesk, Kerry

2B Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (12-15), 1st place, Eoin Foley, CCÉ, Kilcummin, Kerry

31A Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Mná) / Irish Singing (Ladies) (Faoi 12), 1st place, Ellie Ní Shé, CCÉ, Craobh an Ághasaigh, Kerry

32D Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Fir) / Irish Singing (Men) (O18), 1st place, Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh, CCÉ, Craobh an Ághasaigh, Kerry

40C Rince Céilí Ochtair Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (15-18), 1st place, CCÉ, Barr na Sráide, Team Saoirse, Kerry

42B Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (12-15), 1st place, CCÉ, Barr na Sráide, Team Siún, Kerry

42D Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (O18), 1st place, CCÉ, Sliabh Luachra, Kerry

44B Rince Seit Mná / Full Set Ladies (12-15), 1st place, CCÉ, Kilcummin, Team Abbie, Kerry

44C Rince Seit Mná / Full Set Ladies (15-18), 1st place, CCÉ, Kilcummin, Team Clíodhan, Kerry

44D Rince Seit Mná / Full Set Ladies (O18), 1st place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Spa, Team Katie, Kerry

46F Rince Leathsheit Measctha / Half Set Mixed (Faoi 18), 1st place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Spa, Team Darragh, Kerry

47L Rince Seit Measctha Os cionn 35 / Full Set Mixed O35 (O35), 1st place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Kerry

49G Comhrá Gaeilge (Faoi 9), 1st place, Muireann Ní Shúilleabháin, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Kerry

50A Storytelling (Faoi 12), 1st place, Rian Gleeson, CCÉ, Glenflesk, Kerry

50D Storytelling (O18), 1st place, Sonny Egan, CCÉ, Leac Snámha, Kerry

8D Cruit / Irish Harp (O18), 1st place, Hamish O'Carroll, CCÉ, Ballydonoghue Lisselton, Kerry

9D Orgán Béil / Mouth Organ (O18), 1st place, Micheál Kelliher, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Kerry

12C Pianó / Piano (15-18), 2nd place, Grace Angland, CCÉ, Glenflesk, Kerry

15A Tionlacan / Accompaniment (Faoi 12), 2nd place, Aisling Doran, CCÉ, Leac Snámha, Kerry

26C Grúpaí Ceoil (15-18), 2nd place, Ceoltóirí na Ceolainne, CCÉ, Leac Snámha, Kerry

34A English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (Faoi 12), 2nd place, Dara Ó Cinnéide, CCÉ, Leac Snámha, Kerry

42A Rince Céilí Ceathrair Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing Ladies (Faoi 12), 2nd place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Team Réidín, Kerry

44A Rince Seit Mná / Full Set Ladies (Faoi 12), 2nd place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Spa, Team Laura, Kerry

44D Rince Seit Mná / Full Set Ladies (O18), 2nd place, CCÉ, Sliabh Luachra, Team Raecaol, Kerry

45A Rince Seit Measctha / Full Set Mixed (Faoi 12), 2nd place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Spa, Team Eoin, Kerry

45C Rince Seit Measctha / Full Set Mixed (15-18), 2nd place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Spa, Team Roisin, Kerry

46D Rince Leathsheit Measctha / Half Set Mixed (O18), 2nd place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Abbeycross, Team Claire, Kerry

47L Rince Seit Measctha Os cionn 35 / Full Set Mixed O35 (O35), 2nd place, CCÉ, Kilcummin, Team David, Kerry

51A Scéalaíocht (Faoi 12), 2nd place, Conrí Ó Brosnacháin, CCÉ, Craobh an Ághasaigh, Kerry

51B Scéalaíocht (12-15), 2nd place, Áine Ní Dhubhlainn, CCÉ, Craobh Thrá Lí, Kerry

13A Mileoidean / Melodeon (Faoi 12), 3rd place, Emily Neville, CCÉ, Ballylongford Tarbert, Kerry

13C Mileoidean / Melodeon (15-18), 3rd place, Micheal Healy, CCÉ, Kilcummin, Kerry

14D Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (O18), 3rd place, John Paul Reynolds, CCÉ, Ballydonoghue Lisselton, Kerry

15C Tionlacan / Accompaniment (15-18), 3rd place, Grace Angland, CCÉ, Glenflesk, Kerry

1D Fidil / Fiddle (O18), 3rd place, John Paul Reynolds, CCÉ, Ballydonoghue Lisselton, Kerry

25D Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (O18), 3rd place, Cnoc an Óir, CCÉ, Baile an Bhuinneánaigh, Kerry

2C Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (15-18), 3rd place, Micheal Healy, CCÉ, Kilcummin, Kerry

32A Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Fir) / Irish Singing (Men) (Faoi 12), 3rd place, Conrí Ó Brosnacháin, CCÉ, Craobh an Ághasaigh, Kerry

35B Feadaíl / Whistling (12-15), 3rd place, Grace Walsh, CCÉ, Ballydonoghue Lisselton, Kerry

44B Rince Seit Mná / Full Set Ladies (12-15), 3rd place, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Spa, Team Dara, Kerry

45D Rince Seit Measctha / Full Set Mixed (O18), 3rd place, CCÉ, Kilcummin, Team Conor, Kerry

49H Comhrá Gaeilge (9-11), 3rd place, Saorla Ní Lionáird, CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Kerry

49I Comhrá Gaeilge (11-13), 3rd place, Evanne Ní Chéirín, CCÉ, Craobh an Ághasaigh, Kerry