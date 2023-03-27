Meet Kerry's CEOs of the future – at bright display of student enterprising smarts

Over 70 students contest the county finals of the Kerry Student Enterprise Awards held at the MTU in Tralee

Aisha Pabon, Grace McGowern, Niamh O’Donnell & Aiobhinn Walsh from Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland who won in the intermediate category for their brilliant idea for a lightweight mobile phone stand. They are pictured with Baola Kennedy MTU mentor for Schools and Victor Sheahan of the Local Enterprise Office. Photos by Domnick Walsh

David Peskett and Shauna O’Keeffe of Castleisland Community College who won the senior level County Enterprise award for their app Bright Minds – which allows students to communicate confidentially with teachers. Photos by Domnick Walsh

Castleisland Community College winners in the junior level with Clochaí Creasta – positive pebbles set up by Emma Horgan, Ellie Horgan, Blaithin Rahilly & Laoise McSweeney. The students are pictured getting their prize with MTU mentor for Schools, Paola Kennedy Conor Slattery of Local Enterprise Office and teacher Laura Leahy. Photos by Domnick Walsh

SOME of the finest young minds of the Kingdom delivered a powerhouse of a day of innovative business ideas and designs at the County Final of the Kerry Student Enterprise Awards.

Over 70 secondary students from right across the county attended the final of the hugely-prestigious competition, there to present 25 ‘mini-companies’ – each one an example of a viable service to the greater public with the potential to create jobs and generate a profitable experience for all involved. Once again, the finals left the grown-ups in the room speechless by dint of the creative genius on display with everything from apps helping students communicate with teachers; to special earguards to prevent sporting injuries, thermal jackets to optimise pet health; special mobile phone stands; positive pebbles for mental health and much, much more blowing the judges away.

The students’ progress trading through their companies formed the main grounds for adjudication – showing great promise for the potential of these fascinating mini companies.