Meet Kerry’s bee-whisperer Pat Curran: the Killorglin producer with national gold for innovation

Sunhill Natural Honey producer Pat Curran wins first prize in Innovation at the Irish National Honey Show in Maynooth

Killorglin beekeeper Pat Curran with a display of his Sunhill Natural Honey along with the trophy he recently won in The National Honey Show in Maynooth County Kildare where he won first prize for his innovation in the construction of bee hives. Pat developed a multipurpose crown board to aid in the harvest of honey from the hives. Photo by Michael G Kenny

WELL-known Kerry beekeeper Pat Curran has been honoured with a national first for a clever device he designed to improve honey harvesting and bee health at the same time.

The Sunhill, Killorglin, honey producer took first prize for Innovation at the Irish National Honey Show in Maynooth recently, becoming the toast of his peers – many of whom are already benefitting from the innovation of the hour: a special ‘crown board’, a device that allows for much easier management of honey extraction and bee treatment within the hive.

And it’s a fascinating story that led from Pat being a relative newcomer to the world of beekeeping to a major expert. As he says himself, ‘I didn’t find the bees, the bees found me.’

Pat started beekeeping many years ago after inheriting two hives. “I actually inherited my bees from a parish priest I knew. He kept bees for a very good reason. When he was doing palliative work, he himself got sick with tuberculosis and when he fell into a coma, they fed him honey.

“He eventually woke and started eating honey every day and immediately got into bees. When he got older, he decided to ask me to take a few things and one of them was his bees. I started with two hives and have grown from there,” he said.

He was soon stung with a need to learn more about the marvellous insect and their lives:

“When I got into bees, I did every course I could. I travelled to many different countries like England and Scotland. In 2019 I visited 12 counties with the bees, I also did beginner classes in Killorglin, but Covid put it completely out of sync.

“This year I’ve visited national schools to show the children the bees. Before the bees I would have never stood up and talked in front of crowds of people. It is a hobby that has become my life. When I inherited them, it was the last thing I wanted, I was so busy but, in a way, I didn’t find the bees the bees found me.”

Pat says he loves everything about the world of beekeeping.

“I enjoy the whole aspect, showing national and playschool children the bees is so fulfilling and you can imagine the interest they have.

“Honey is the best source of energy. I was even recommended honey for my health a few years ago” he told The Kerryman.

When asked about why he entered The Irish National Honey Show in Kildare he said:

“When I was showing my crown board, I was told that I should put it up for innovation in the honey show and I ended up winning. The recognition is great.

“When I got into beekeeping, I was told not to buy expensive equipment and to make most of what I use myself and that’s how I made my crown board and I have the cup to prove it.”

Pat’s crown board works in a cycle and is a stress-free way to harvest honey, it also reduces the risk of disease spreading across the hive.

After winning, Pat still wishes to continue his journey with the bees. “Before Covid I used to teach beginner classes in Killorglin and hopefully can start those again, maybe next year. I’ve also been asked about writing a book and I might even start that soon,” he added.