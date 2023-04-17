Kerry parish out in force for launch of history on all its native sons & daughters who fought in early 20th C conflicts

Ballyheigue in Arms is the latest work by Ballyheigue-native historian Bryan MacMahon

Brendan Moriarty, Kerry Barrett, Tom Fitzgerald and Jim Moriarty at the launch of Ballyheigue in Arms in the Ballyheigue Community Centre recently. Photo by Michael Guerin

Ballyheigue in Arms author Bryan Mac Mahon, right, with Bríd Supple of the Ballyheigue History and Heritage Group and Helen O’Carroll of the Kerry County Museum, who was the special guest at the recent launch. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Thanks to the work of Ballyheigue native historian Bryan MacMahon the parish now holds in its collective hand the definitive account of all the men, and women, of the parish who fought and played key roles in the conflicts of the early 20th Century.

Ballyheigue in Arms runs the gamut of the western and eastern fronts in the Great War through the War of Independence and Civil War at home, in a first-rate work of history-writing illustrating the pain and sacrifice endured by so many local figures in the period.

And the village repaid Bryan’s dedication to the subject matter in kind as Ballyheigue came out in force for its recent launch in the local Community Centre.

Kerry County Museum curator Helen O’Carroll was guest of honour officiating at the launch, with Bryan’s many friends from the Ballyheigue History and Heritage group and from across the locality taking part. For Bryan, it was all about not forgetting: “In writing it I was trying to give recognition to the men and their grieving families. I was propelled by new information I discovered into writing about it, in the realisation that while history still hurts, it can heal,” he said.