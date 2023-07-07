Kerry parents urged to avail of free baby car-seat safety checks

The Road Safety Authority is advising parents to avail of its free safety checks for baby car seats.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have announced that their child car seat checking service, ‘Check it Fits’ is back and coming to Kerry and starts on Wednesday, July 12, after an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Over half of child car seats checked by the RSA were found to be fitted incorrectly, in a worrying finding as it can lead to serious and even fatal injury in the event of an accident.

‘Check it Fits’ has been brought in to help ensure these car seats are fitted safely and correctly.

“While the RSA’s experience with its Check it Fits service shows that half of child car seats are fitted incorrectly, worryingly, it found that 30% of these needed a major adjustment to fix them. I would encourage people to visit the Check it Fits service… and give yourself the peace of mind that your children are travelling safely” said Aisling Sloyan, Senior Road Safety Promotion Officer for the RSA.

The ‘Check it Fits’ service is a free, walk in service running from 10am to 5:30pm. The schedule of events in Kerry are Cahills Supervalu, Ballybunion on Wednesday, July 12, Smyths Toys, Manor West Retail Park, Tralee on Thursday, July 13 and Aldi, Park Rd, Killarney on Friday July 14.